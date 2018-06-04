Longtime Cal Poly Professor Joins Allan Hancock College Agribusiness Department

Students continue to reap the rewards of Allan Hancock College’s successful agri-business department.

This spring, the department is adding three courses, AG 150 (Intro to Agribusiness), AG 153 (Introduction to Sustainable Ag) and AG 157 (Ag Sales, Communication & Lead). All three courses will be taught by current or former Cal Poly faculty members.

Lynn Hamilton, Ph.D., a 17-year member of Cal Poly’s agribusiness department, will teach AG 150.

“Santa Maria is such an important agricultural area. It’s great that Hancock is expanding its agribusiness courses for students who want to learn more about the industry and the wide array of career areas available in the food and ag businesses,” said Hamilton, who has been honored for teaching excellence by Cal Poly, the Western Agricultural Economics Association and North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture.

AG 150 provides a basic understanding of the business and economics of the agricultural industry. Students learn management principles in the day-to-day operation of an agricultural enterprise.

“Dr. Hamilton brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our students," program coordinator Alfredo Koch said. "She is highly recognized in her field.”

Hamilton said she also hoped to encourage more Hancock students to continue their agribusiness study at Cal Poly.

“I have taught several former Hancock students at Cal Poly," she said. "They were well-prepared, and many of them had work experience. So they had first-hand, local agricultural experience and were prepared for careers in the dynamic agricultural and food supply chain."

Koch added: “Fostering the relationship between Cal Poly and Hancock is very important because so many of our students transfer there.”

AG 153, another class set to debut this spring, introduces the history, concepts, principles and practices of sustainable agricultural systems. AG 157 focuses on the selling process within the agribusiness industry. The class curriculum incorporates role-play, formal sales presentations and job shadowing.

Koch said the department plans to introduce four additional new courses in the future.

“These classes expand the opportunities for students to pursue a degree in agriculture close to home," Koch said. "It’s cost effective and moves them toward endless career choices.”

Spring classes begin the week of Jan. 21. Registration remains open. Register online by clicking here or email [email protected] for more information.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.