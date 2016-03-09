Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

After 25 Years, Montecito Resident’s Ship Has Finally Come In

Retired architect Ken Minor is getting ready to launch the 29-foot sailboat Morning Song he built at home

Ken Minor of Montecito shows off the teak and white-oak interior of his sailboat the Morning Song, a project that took him 25 years to complete. He plans to put the vessel in the water for the first time this weekend.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 9, 2016 | 7:25 p.m.
Ken Minor stands next to the Morning Song, which recently was moved to the Santa Barbara Harbor boatyard. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The young man leaned his head and hands against a fence during junior high football practice, entranced by a neighbor on the other side who was building a power boat.

“Minor, we’re playing football, not building boats,” the coach told Ken Minor, then a teenager living in urban Ontario east of Los Angeles.

As far as Minor can remember, that’s when his passion for seaworthy vessels began.

Now he’s a 77-year-old longtime Montecito resident and retiree, about to realize a dream he’s been building toward for 25 years — launching his own handmade boat into Santa Barbara Harbor.

The 29-foot Bristol Channel Cutter safely stored in a shed at his Sycamore Canyon home was transported late last month via a house-moving truck to the harbor boatyard, where it awaits a Saturday launch from Minor’s Marina 1 slip into the Pacific Ocean.

“As a kid, I always liked being on the water, which wasn’t a lot,” said Minor, who retired in 1998 as a founding partner at Santa Barbara’s Lenvik & Minor Architects.

At 13, Minor started building his own 13-foot vessel. His father was the ultimate do-it-yourself example — a trait he passed on to Minor, who worked on construction crews during summer breaks.

Minor, who graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with an architecture degree, built his Montecito home and then rebuilt it after the Sycamore Canyon Fire in 1977.

On a walk from his downtown State Street office to the harbor one afternoon, Minor spied a Bristol Channel Cutter, which was designed in the early 1900s to withstand choppy waves.

That’s the exact model Minor set out to build, getting architect Lyle Hess to draw up the blueprints and reading up on everything there is to know about the boat.

A moving crew carries the mast for the Morning Song, which was moved recently to the Santa Barbara Harbor. (Contributed photo)

Minor’s 10-year project eventually turned into 25.

Ever the perfectionist, he worked nights and weekends on the vessel while still designing local residential and commercial properties, his daughter, Teresa Thornburgh, remembers. 

People driving by would stop and beg for a tour, she said, calling the boat a “piece of art.”

Passersby compared Minor to Noah from the bible, joking they would know the end was near when he started gathering animals into his boat.

With about 20 years of work in, Morning Song — the name Minor and his wife, Loretta, chose for the boat — barely survived the Tea Fire in 2007. Minor said firefighters held the line to protect the property after his family evacuated.

School children have even dropped by for tours, leaving with tiny wooden boats Minor fashions for them.

“I don’t think the ocean is nice enough for this boat,” a city harbor employee told Minor last week while inspecting the boat’s interior of mostly teak and white oak that boasts a bed, mini oven, kitchen sink and more.

The framwork of the Morning Song during the construction process. The boat was built in a large shed in Montecito. (Contributed photo)

Minor humbly accepts compliments like “she looks good” and “masterpiece,” noting that while he is obsessive about the white-and-brown vessel, he’s not possessive.

He’s inviting the community to see the Morning Song launch between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, and he’s prepared to take his two daughters, five grandchildren and friends out once it’s sea worthy.

Minor won’t have the specially made sails until June and guessed with electrical work, the boat was 90 percent complete.  

“My advice is don’t wait until you’re 50 to start,” Minor said. “I don’t look at it as being done.”

The new task will be maintaining the vessel Minor built to sail the world before life got in the way. Now he just wants to get it in the water.

His friends say Minor’s journey was in crafting the boat itself — a daydream that ended up being his life’s work.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Morning Song is about 90-percent done, according to builder Ken Minor. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

