Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 5:11 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

At 88 and Still Active, Longtime Nonprofits Consultant Don Bushnell Retiring

By Barbara Greenleaf | June 15, 2015 | 2:44 p.m.

Don Bushnell, longtime consultant to local nonprofits, is finally hanging up his spurs this Wednesday, June 17, during a planning “summit” at the Maritime Museum that begins at 10 a.m.

Bushnell
Don Bushnell

What makes this retirement unusual is that Dr. Bushnell is 88 years old and is still in active practice.

During the past 35 years, Bushnell has amassed a Who’s Who of clients, including Casa Esperanza, Transition House, Community Environmental Council and Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. The founding dean of the School of Human and Organization Development at Fielding, Dr. Bushnell is a professor emeritus and a consultant with the Institute for Social Innovation at the university.

The most satisfying part of his long career was working in the nonprofit sector.

“It enabled me to be of service, make money and utilize my talents in the realm of fund-raising, organizing and leading teams, and long-range planning," Bushnell said. "The nonprofit arena let me use my abilities to the fullest.”

And what does he plan to do in retirement? Not sit on his porch and rock, that’s for sure! He won a gold medal a few years ago in field archery at the Senior Olympics, and he intends to replicate that feat in September. He also looks forward to expanding his locally famous neon garden by “liberating” signs from places going out of business. Additionally, he is formulating ideas for a book.

Bushnell earned his B.A. from the University of Chicago and his M.A. and Ph.D. in sociology from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He holds the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sociological Practice Association and is the recipient of a commendation from the Office of the Vice President of the United States for his work with urban educational systems and youth gangs.

He has been a consultant to the White House Conference on Youth, the National Commission on Civil Rights and the Senate Committee on Higher Learning. He currently serves on the board of the Global Service Corps International.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 