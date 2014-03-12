Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:13 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Bob Hatch Stepping Down as Longtime CEO of Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce

Having served since 1994, he recorded the second-longest tenure in the business organization's history

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 12, 2014 | 7:20 p.m.

Bob Hatch will retire this year from his longtime post as president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor and Convention Bureau.

Hatch plans to step down June 30, and will continue in his current capacity until a successor is named for the pro-business, nonprofit organization.

Hatch, 67, has served as CEO since 1994, working with the City of Santa Maria and other local governments to promote the vitality of businesses.

He also has served as a member of the board of trustees for the Orcutt Union School District since 2002 and is the chairman of the Santa Maria Valley Economic Development Commission.

Hatch told Noozhawk he’s been thinking about retirement for a while, now that he’s laid a solid foundation for a fresh pair of eyes.

“I’m not getting any younger,” he said. "We’ve accomplished a lot at the chamber. It might be time, perhaps, to go to the next level. Times are changing. Things are changing.”

Donna Randolph, chairwoman of the chamber board, said the organization has been grateful for Hatch’s leadership all these years — recording the second-longest tenure as president in the organization’s nearly 100-year history.

She said the chamber board of directors executive committee, along with three independent board members, would make up the search committee, and Your People Professionals would assist in the process.

“The board is grateful for Bob’s innumerable contributions to the chamber, and his distinguished tenure as our president and CEO speaks volumes,” Randolph said in a statement. “We look forward to his continued leadership as we conduct a search for our new president.”

Hatch, who grew up in Solvang, doesn’t have his next venture lined up yet, but said he’s excited about the possibilities.

“I think that when the day is over, we’ll say we’ve accomplished a good deal in my time,” he said. “It’s a dream job. It really is.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 