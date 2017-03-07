Looking at Link Between Income, Geography, Upward Mobility

What economic factors affect children in different geographic regions, and how can we provide opportunities for young people in low-income families?

Raj Chetty, a professor of economics at Stanford University, will address these and other questions when he gives the 58th Annual Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the Loma Pelona Center at UCSB.

At UCSB, Chetty will discuss findings from the Equality of Opportunity Project, which uses big data to develop scalable policy solutions that will empower families to rise out of poverty and achieve better life outcomes.

In his presentation, Chetty will show how children’s opportunities to climb the income ladder vary substantially depending on geographic variation.

He will identify factors that contribute to prospects for upward mobility, and offer specific policy lessons for how opportunities can be increased for the next generation.

The recipient of numerous honors and awards, Chetty is a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow and a recipient of the American Economic Association’s John Bates Clark Medal, which recognizes to outstanding American economists under age 40.

He received his Ph.D. from Harvard University in 2003, at age 23, and was a professor at UC Berkeley until 2009, when he returned to Harvard as one of the youngest tenured professors in the university’s history.

His work on tax policy, unemployment insurance and education has been widely cited in media outlets and congressional testimony.

The Carl Snyder Memorial Lecture is named for the noted economic authority and author who died in 1946.

Established in 1960 with a bequest from the estate of Snyder’s wife, Madeleine Raisch, the memorial is used to bring outstanding lecturers in the field of economics to UCSB.

The free lecture will follow a reception at 3 p.m. Because seating is limited, reservations are recommended, and can be made by contacting Anne Ellis in the Department of Economics at [email protected]

Questions about the Carl Snyder lecture can be directed to 893-3569.

— Nora Drake for UCSB.