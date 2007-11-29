Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 6:25 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Looking for a Role Model? Check the Mirror

As a small business owner, it's up to you to lead by example and light the way for business success.

By SCORE | November 29, 2007 | 9:44 a.m.

We’ve all had role models at one time in our lives. They may have been athletes, political figures, artists or even family members. In them, we saw admirable qualities and behaviors that were worth emulating. Even if we did not achieve as much as they did, just striving to be like them was good enough.

As a small business owner, you, too, are a role model. Your leadership and vision light the way for business success. You and your employees follow the course you’ve set for the business. That’s why you should lead by example when it comes to working hard, valuing lifelong learning and appreciating employee’s contributions. Your personal attitudes and actions will influence those around you.

Some people just love their chosen occupation and nothing makes them happier than doing a good job. They enjoy meeting and helping people. They’re enthusiastic. These owners are enthusiastic and positive around everyone — especially customers and employees. People want to be surrounded by positive people. A leader who may lack charisma, but projects a positive attitude, brings out a positive response from those he or she interacts with. That same positive outlook can also help develop a "can-do" attitude among employees, and can generate a feeling of goodwill among customers.

FYI

Santa Barbara SCORE meets every Wednesday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at 402 E. Gutierrez St., Santa Barbara. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 805.563.0084, visit www.santabarbarascore.org  or register for counseling online at www.edmisscore.org/0166.
 
In addition, the Santa Barbara SCORE Chapter publishes a great tool for aspiring entrepreneurs, How to Start a Business in Santa Barbara County.

 

Many successful business people participate in lifelong learning through personal and professional activities and studies. Those entrepreneurs who are open to new ideas and new ways of doing things have the best chance for success. The willingness and ability to respond to change are a competitive advantage in business large or small. For the adept entrepreneur, this speed means quicker adjustments to products and services, so the company is delivering exactly what the consumers want, just in time.

Owners have a personal and professional interest vested in the success of their business. Extend that interest to the employees who help you get the job done. The company’s success depends upon its leadership and part of leadership is valuing employees, so they work not for just a paycheck but for job satisfaction. Offering fair wages, good working conditions and opportunities for improvement help you attain and retain qualified employees.

Successful business owners are optimistic about where their business is going and have a clear picture of the results they seek. The business leader is able to "paint the picture" for employees, so they can share in the company vision and become more vested in the company’s success. That same business owner projects his or her sense of confidence, which reassures both employees and customers, that this is a stable and successful business.

There is power in positive thinking. And, there is power in leading by example and motivating those around you.

You can plug into a wealth of business know-how by contacting your Santa Barbara chapter of SCORE  “Counselors to America’s Small Business.” SCORE counselors offer free, confidential advice about every aspect of starting, running and growing a successful business, even mentoring.

 

