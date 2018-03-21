Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Get in the Swim; County Hiring Summer Lifeguards

Qualified applicants sought to work at local beaches, pools

Lifeguard program requires tryouts and training.
Lifeguard program requires tryouts and training. (Courtesy photo)
By Jon Menzies for Santa Barbara County Parks Division | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, is hiring beach lifeguards, pool lifeguards and junior lifeguard instructors for the 2018 summer season.

To qualify, candidates should visit www.sbparks.org/aquatics and submit an application prior to tryouts.

Beach candidates must attend a tryout at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. Beach lifeguard candidates are required to swim 1,000 meters in under 20 minutes. Updates will be announced at www.sbparks.org/aquatics.

The hourly pay is $11.50 to $14 and does not require previous experience. Successful candidates will receive all certifications free of charge by the first day of the season, which runs Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Santa Barbara County beaches include Jalama, Arroyo Burro and Goleta. Pools include Cachuma Lake Campground and Joseph Centeno Aquatics Complex in New Cuyama. The Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program is at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

Junior Lifeguard Program registration opens April 16.

Hendry’s junior lifeguards train at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park and are instructed by certified Santa Barbara County lifeguards. Enrollment will be limited on a first-come-first-served basis.

Starting April 16, all new Hendry’s junior lifeguards are required to sign up for a swim test in advance at www.sbparks.org/jgs. Tryouts are scheduled for May 3 and May 5 at the UCSB campus pool.

The junior lifeguard program runs 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday for two sessions: June 18-July 6 (not July 4), and July 16-Aug. 3. Program cost is $315 per each three-week session with siblings receiving a $30 discount.

Scholarships and volunteer positions also available to qualified applicants.

For more information on the registration process, visit www.sbparks.org/jgs and read the 2018 Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program Handbook.

— Jon Menzies for Santa Barbara County Parks Division.

 

