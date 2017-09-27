Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Looking for Work? Super Job Fair Is Go-To Place

Resources, interviews, education all included

Job and Resource Fair in Santa Maria set for Oct. 3.
Job and Resource Fair in Santa Maria set for Oct. 3. (County Workforce Development Board)
By Luis Servin for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board | September 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

More than 80 employers, resource agencies and education providers have already registered to be part of a Super Job Fair coming to Santa Maria 2-4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Santa Maria Fair Park Convention Center, 937 S. Thornburg St.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet employers one-on-one and even interview on-site. They also will be able to learn about community resources and educational opportunities.

“Last time we brought this event to Santa Maria, we had over 550 job seekers and 88 exhibitors present,” said Luis Servin, planning committee co-chair. “This is one of the biggest Job and Resource Fairs to take place in the county of Santa Barbara since 2015.”

Free workshops for job seekers are scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Santa Maria Workforce Center, 1410 S. Broadway.

Job seekers are required to register for the event at https://2017smjobfair.eventbrite.com.

Registered employers, resource agencies and education providers include:

30 FSS/FSMH
Department of Rehabilitation
People Ready
AAFES
Department of State Hospitals-Atascadero
R.W. Scott Construction Co., Inc.
All Things Green Living / Norwex
Devereux
Rabobank
Allan Hancock College
EDD
Rantec Power Systems Inc.
Amdal Transport Services
Excel Personnel Services
Refinecrete
American Automation
Express Empl
ResCare
American General Media
Farmers Insurance
RG Next
Armed Forces Services Corp
Goodwill Workforce
San Luis Personnel Services
Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company LLC
Greystar/La Vista Apts
Santa Barbara MTD
Atterdag Village of Solvang
GRID Alternatives
Santa Maria Army recruiting center
Babe Farms Inc
H&R Block
SANTA MARIA-BONITA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Balfour Beatty Communities
Hardy Diagnostics
SBBCollege
Brandman University
Home Helpers
SBIKE
Bruker
Home Motors
Sears Holdings
Cal Poly - Information Technology Services
Innovative Produce
Select Staffing
Cal Poly Corporation
Knights Portable Services
SMOOTH, Inc.
California Psychcare
KRA
Solve-It! Companies LLC
CalPortland
Laurus College
Sonali Bank Limited
CET
Lompoc Family YMCA
SYV People Helping People
Chumash Casino Resort
LSNR
The Exchagne
City of Santa Maria
Mary Kay Cosmetics
UCP WORK Inc.
CoastHills Credit Union
MINDBODY
US NAVY
Community Health Centers
Montecito Bank & Trust
Veterans Services
Cotti Foods Corp
Pathpoint
Walmart
Cpes Novelles
Waste Management
DenMat Holdings, LLC
Wells Fargo Bank

— Luis Servin for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

 
