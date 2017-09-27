Looking for Work? Super Job Fair Is Go-To Place

More than 80 employers, resource agencies and education providers have already registered to be part of a Super Job Fair coming to Santa Maria 2-4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Santa Maria Fair Park Convention Center, 937 S. Thornburg St.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet employers one-on-one and even interview on-site. They also will be able to learn about community resources and educational opportunities.

“Last time we brought this event to Santa Maria, we had over 550 job seekers and 88 exhibitors present,” said Luis Servin, planning committee co-chair. “This is one of the biggest Job and Resource Fairs to take place in the county of Santa Barbara since 2015.”

Free workshops for job seekers are scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Santa Maria Workforce Center, 1410 S. Broadway.

Job seekers are required to register for the event at https://2017smjobfair.eventbrite.com.

Registered employers, resource agencies and education providers include:

30 FSS/FSMH

Department of Rehabilitation

People Ready

AAFES

Department of State Hospitals-Atascadero

R.W. Scott Construction Co., Inc.

All Things Green Living / Norwex

Devereux

Rabobank

Allan Hancock College

EDD

Rantec Power Systems Inc.

Amdal Transport Services

Excel Personnel Services

Refinecrete

American Automation

Express Empl

ResCare

American General Media

Farmers Insurance

RG Next

Armed Forces Services Corp

Goodwill Workforce

San Luis Personnel Services

Atlas Copco Mafi-Trench Company LLC

Greystar/La Vista Apts

Santa Barbara MTD

Atterdag Village of Solvang

GRID Alternatives

Santa Maria Army recruiting center

Babe Farms Inc

H&R Block

SANTA MARIA-BONITA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Balfour Beatty Communities

Hardy Diagnostics

SBBCollege

Brandman University

Home Helpers

SBIKE

Bruker

Home Motors

Sears Holdings

Cal Poly - Information Technology Services

Innovative Produce

Select Staffing

Cal Poly Corporation

Knights Portable Services

SMOOTH, Inc.

California Psychcare

KRA

Solve-It! Companies LLC

CalPortland

Laurus College

Sonali Bank Limited

CET

Lompoc Family YMCA

SYV People Helping People

Chumash Casino Resort

LSNR

The Exchagne

City of Santa Maria

Mary Kay Cosmetics

UCP WORK Inc.

CoastHills Credit Union

MINDBODY

US NAVY

Community Health Centers

Montecito Bank & Trust

Veterans Services

Cotti Foods Corp

Pathpoint

Walmart

Cpes Novelles

Waste Management

DenMat Holdings, LLC

Wells Fargo Bank

— Luis Servin for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.