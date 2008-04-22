Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:14 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Looking Good, Santa Barbara

You can do your part to clean and green the city's Westside during events planned for Saturday.

By Lorraine Cruz Carpenter | April 22, 2008 | 3:43 a.m.

Residents will find out just how easy it can be to help clean and green their community through a Westside spring cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Looking Good Santa Barbara has joined with Bici Centro, Allied Waste and the city of Santa Barbara’s environmental services, parks and streets divisions to provide many diverse, exciting and green volunteer opportunities for all.

Volunteers will meet at one of two meeting locations - Wentworth Park at the corner of Wentworth and Coronel streets, and the intersection of Walnut and Anapamu streets - for the morning’s events, which will include litter/recycling pickup, graffiti removal, shopping cart retrieval and a chance to work alongside parks division staff members in planting more than 40 trees on the Lower Westside.

Showing continued support for these community cleanups are local churches, which are gearing up to provide volunteer forces. For those who would like to do their part, but have less time, electronics will be accepted at the Electronics Waste Collection event sponsored by the environmental services division on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St. Used bikes can be dropped off at the bike recycling drive, located at both cleanup meeting locations and coordinated by Bici Centro, a nonprofit community bike shop and education center that helps youths and low income residents get on bikes safely, confidently and affordably.

“Our goal is to make getting involved easier and easier. We can all participate at one level or another by dropping off an item to one of the collections or by getting our hands dirty planting a tree,” said Lorraine Cruz Carpenter, executive coordinator of Looking Good Santa Barbara.

LGSB is a city of Santa Barbara environmental services division program dedicated to keeping Santa Barbara clean and green by promoting recycling and working to eliminate blight. For more information on the e-waste collection, call (805) 564-5631. For all other inquiries, click here or contact Cruz Carpenter at (805) 448-0886 or [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 