You can do your part to clean and green the city's Westside during events planned for Saturday.

Residents will find out just how easy it can be to help clean and green their community through a Westside spring cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Looking Good Santa Barbara has joined with Bici Centro, Allied Waste and the city of Santa Barbara’s environmental services, parks and streets divisions to provide many diverse, exciting and green volunteer opportunities for all.

Volunteers will meet at one of two meeting locations - Wentworth Park at the corner of Wentworth and Coronel streets, and the intersection of Walnut and Anapamu streets - for the morning’s events, which will include litter/recycling pickup, graffiti removal, shopping cart retrieval and a chance to work alongside parks division staff members in planting more than 40 trees on the Lower Westside.

Showing continued support for these community cleanups are local churches, which are gearing up to provide volunteer forces. For those who would like to do their part, but have less time, electronics will be accepted at the Electronics Waste Collection event sponsored by the environmental services division on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St. Used bikes can be dropped off at the bike recycling drive, located at both cleanup meeting locations and coordinated by Bici Centro, a nonprofit community bike shop and education center that helps youths and low income residents get on bikes safely, confidently and affordably.

“Our goal is to make getting involved easier and easier. We can all participate at one level or another by dropping off an item to one of the collections or by getting our hands dirty planting a tree,” said Lorraine Cruz Carpenter, executive coordinator of Looking Good Santa Barbara.

LGSB is a city of Santa Barbara environmental services division program dedicated to keeping Santa Barbara clean and green by promoting recycling and working to eliminate blight. For more information on the e-waste collection, call (805) 564-5631. For all other inquiries, click here or contact Cruz Carpenter at (805) 448-0886 or [email protected]