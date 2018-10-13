Saturday, October 13 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Looking Good Santa Barbara Keeps Santa Barbara Looking Good

Volunteer teams fan out, pitch in for 15th annual community-wide cleanup day

Cleanup

Students from Kids Helping Kids at San Marcos High School pick up litter during Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 15th annual community cleanup Saturday on West Gutierrez Street. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4400 > of 4
Cleanup

Precision operation. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4401 > of 4
Cleanup

Scrubbing graffiti. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4402 > of 4
Cleanup

Getting the hang of it. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 4403 > of 4
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 13, 2018 | 2:31 p.m.

Hundreds of volunteers wearing neon vests participated in Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 15th annual community cleanup of Santa Barbara neighborhoods on Saturday morning.

Equipped with gloves, trash bags and claws, residents took to the streets on the city’s east and west sides.

Volunteers were assigned to a wide variety of beautification projects like graffiti removal, litter pick-up and creeks cleanup.

Students could also earn community service hours.

A group of San Marcos High School students — members of the school’s student-run nonprofit Kids Helping Kids — and other children were scrubbing graffiti from the sidewalk and picking up litter on West Gutierrez Street.

The kids live at the Village of Santa Barbara apartment complex on the Westside, said Cary Young, director of programs at the Turner Foundation. Saturday was an effort to help keep their neighborhood clean.

“We are big into ecological literacy, keeping our city beautiful and the ocean,” Young said.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a City of Santa Barbara program uniting residents, city staff and local representatives of the mission in a bid to reduce waste and contribute to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

Event support was provided by MarBorg Industries, Tri-County Produce, New Life Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Santa Barbara Stake and Los Prietos Boys Camp.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 