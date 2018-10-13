Looking Good Santa Barbara Keeps Santa Barbara Looking Good

Volunteer teams fan out, pitch in for 15th annual community-wide cleanup day

Getting the hang of it. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Students from Kids Helping Kids at San Marcos High School pick up litter during Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 15th annual community cleanup Saturday on West Gutierrez Street. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of volunteers wearing neon vests participated in Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 15th annual community cleanup of Santa Barbara neighborhoods on Saturday morning.

Equipped with gloves, trash bags and claws, residents took to the streets on the city’s east and west sides.

Volunteers were assigned to a wide variety of beautification projects like graffiti removal, litter pick-up and creeks cleanup.

Students could also earn community service hours.

A group of San Marcos High School students — members of the school’s student-run nonprofit Kids Helping Kids — and other children were scrubbing graffiti from the sidewalk and picking up litter on West Gutierrez Street.

The kids live at the Village of Santa Barbara apartment complex on the Westside, said Cary Young, director of programs at the Turner Foundation. Saturday was an effort to help keep their neighborhood clean.

“We are big into ecological literacy, keeping our city beautiful and the ocean,” Young said.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a City of Santa Barbara program uniting residents, city staff and local representatives of the mission in a bid to reduce waste and contribute to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

Event support was provided by MarBorg Industries, Tri-County Produce, New Life Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Santa Barbara Stake and Los Prietos Boys Camp.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.