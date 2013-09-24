Looking Good Santa Barbara to Lead Annual Community Cleanup Day

On Saturday, Oct. 12, volunteers taking part in Looking Good Santa Barbara’s annual Community Cleanup Day will fan out from both the east and west sides of the city to address pressing community needs.

Diverse families, businesses, faith and civic organizations will spend their Saturday morning side-by-side in support of a safe and clean Santa Barbara.

Several hundred volunteers are expected to participate in a variety of neighborhood improvement projects, including litter pickup, graffiti removal, creek cleanup and tree plantings. Project supplies and equipment will be available at the two meeting locations — Calvary Baptist Church and Ortega Park.

The event will kick off with a free pancake breakfast at Calvary Baptist Church and culminate with a family friendly celebration at Ortega Park.

Support is being provided by MarBorg Industries, the Kiwanis Club, Santa Barbara Beautiful, New Life Church and Calvary Baptist Church.

Community Cleanup Day Schedule

» 7:30 to 9 a.m. — Pancake breakfast, 736 W. Islay St. (Cavalry Baptist Church)

» 9 a.m. to noon — Volunteer cleanup; Eastside projects gather at Ortega Park, 600 block of Salsipuedes Street, and Westside projects gather at Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St.

» Noon to 1:30 p.m. — Family Festivities, Ortega Park

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter is an executive coordinator for Looking Good Santa Barbara.