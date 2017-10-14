Volunteers Fan Out for Citywide Cleanup Day to Keep Santa Barbara Looking Good

Hundreds of locals — of all ages — pitch in to pick up trash, pull weeds, paint over graffiti and clean up creeks around town

Santa Barbara resident May O’Mahoney volunteered time to help clean up weeds at the intersection of San Andres and West Micheltorena streets Saturday on the Westside. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Students from the Santa Barbara School of Squash traded their racquets for paint brushes and rollers Saturday to get rid of graffiti as part of Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 14th annual community cleanup day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Students from the Santa Barbara School of Squash help clean up graffiti near the West Micheltorena Street overpass on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The volunteers took part in Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 14th annual community cleanup day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Equipped with paint brushes, plastic gloves and trash grabbers, hundreds of Santa Barbara residents volunteered three hours of their Saturday morning to tackle citywide beautification projects.

Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 14th annual community cleanup day transformed Santa Barbara neighborhoods on the east and west sides of the city. Some 300 volunteers were assigned to multiple projects, including picking up litter, graffiti removal and creek work.

“Everyone who shows up has a sense that this is our community and we need to take care of it,” said Santos Escobar, the city’s parks manager. “We can’t do it all by ourselves. We need other folks to assist, and it helps.”

Escobar oversaw a group of young students tasked with painting over graffiti under the West Micheltorena Street overpass on Highway 101.

“Overall, it’s a great workday,” he said.

A dozen students from the Santa Barbara School of Squash earned community service hours and grabbed paint brushes to help clean graffiti.

It took the students, ages 10 to 17 years old, less than 20 minutes to paint a fence.

“It’s good for the students to see that they are giving back to their community and help make their community look good,” said Rebecca Walsh, program director at Santa Barbara School of Squash.

“It’s great to partner with Looking Good Santa Barbara.”

At the intersection of San Andres and West Micheltorena streets, May O’Mahoney used a trash grabber to pick up litter and brush from the sidewalk.

It was her first time volunteering with Looking Good Santa Barbara, a City of Santa Barbara program uniting residents, city staff and community representatives with an aim to reduce waste and contribute to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

“Sometimes it’s a sweaty, dirty job, but at the end of the day it’s wonderful to see the work that everyone collectively does,” O’Mahoney said. “You realize how much work has to be done all year long.”

The city’s Parks Division has several volunteer opportunities available throughout the year. Click here to volunteer, or call 805.564.5433.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.