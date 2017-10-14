Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Volunteers Fan Out for Citywide Cleanup Day to Keep Santa Barbara Looking Good

Hundreds of locals — of all ages — pitch in to pick up trash, pull weeds, paint over graffiti and clean up creeks around town

Students from the Santa Barbara School of Squash help clean up graffiti near the West Micheltorena Street overpass on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The volunteers took part in Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 14th annual community cleanup day.

Students from the Santa Barbara School of Squash help clean up graffiti near the West Micheltorena Street overpass on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The volunteers took part in Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 14th annual community cleanup day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1918 > of 3
Students from the Santa Barbara School of Squash traded their racquets for paint brushes and rollers Saturday to get rid of graffiti as part of Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 14th annual community cleanup day.

Students from the Santa Barbara School of Squash traded their racquets for paint brushes and rollers Saturday to get rid of graffiti as part of Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 14th annual community cleanup day. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1919 > of 3
Santa Barbara resident May O’Mahoney volunteered time to help clean up weeds at the intersection of San Andres and West Micheltorena streets Saturday on the Westside.

Santa Barbara resident May O’Mahoney volunteered time to help clean up weeds at the intersection of San Andres and West Micheltorena streets Saturday on the Westside. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1920 > of 3
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 14, 2017 | 9:23 p.m.

Equipped with paint brushes, plastic gloves and trash grabbers, hundreds of Santa Barbara residents volunteered three hours of their Saturday morning to tackle citywide beautification projects.

Looking Good Santa Barbara’s 14th annual community cleanup day transformed Santa Barbara neighborhoods on the east and west sides of the city. Some 300 volunteers were assigned to multiple projects, including picking up litter, graffiti removal and creek work.

“Everyone who shows up has a sense that this is our community and we need to take care of it,” said Santos Escobar, the city’s parks manager. “We can’t do it all by ourselves. We need other folks to assist, and it helps.”

Escobar oversaw a group of young students tasked with painting over graffiti under the West Micheltorena Street overpass on Highway 101.

“Overall, it’s a great workday,” he said.

A dozen students from the Santa Barbara School of Squash earned community service hours and grabbed paint brushes to help clean graffiti.

It took the students, ages 10 to 17 years old, less than 20 minutes to paint a fence.

“It’s good for the students to see that they are giving back to their community and help make their community look good,” said Rebecca Walsh, program director at Santa Barbara School of Squash.

“It’s great to partner with Looking Good Santa Barbara.”

At the intersection of San Andres and West Micheltorena streets, May O’Mahoney used a trash grabber to pick up litter and brush from the sidewalk.

It was her first time volunteering with Looking Good Santa Barbara, a City of Santa Barbara program uniting residents, city staff and community representatives with an aim to reduce waste and contribute to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

“Sometimes it’s a sweaty, dirty job, but at the end of the day it’s wonderful to see the work that everyone collectively does,” O’Mahoney said. “You realize how much work has to be done all year long.”

The city’s Parks Division has several volunteer opportunities available throughout the year. Click here to volunteer, or call 805.564.5433.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 