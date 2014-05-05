Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:57 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Looking Good Santa Barbara Names Spirit of Service Award Winners

By Lorraine Cruz Carpenter for Looking Good Santa Barbara | May 5, 2014 | 9:47 a.m.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is proud to announce the honorees of the 10th annual Spirit of Service Awards Program, who will be acknowledged at an awards luncheon on Wednesday beginning at 11:30 a.m at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

The Spirit of Service program honors those in the community who further the mission of Looking Good Santa Barbara by reducing waste (reduce, reuse,  recycle and compost) and contributing to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

These individuals and organizations represent some of the best of what makes Santa Barbara unique.

2014 Award Recipients

Waste Reduction Category

» Santa Barbara Zoo
» Valle Verde Retirement Community
» Kris Warner, Cottage Hospital

Clean Community Category

» Alice San Andres-Calleja, resident
» Sean Bolis, resident
» Alan Bleecker, Milpas Community Association

The awards ceremony will be emceed by KEYT Ventura County Bureau Chief Tracy Lehr. Mayor Pro Tem Cathy Murillo will be present to congratulate and honor each award recipient with a beautiful Spirit of Service award.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a program of the City of Santa Barbara’s Environmental Services Division.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter for Looking Good Santa Barbara.

