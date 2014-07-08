Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Looking Good Santa Barbara Organizes Community Cleanup Day for July 26

By Lorraine Cruz Carpenter for Looking Good Santa Barbara | July 8, 2014 | 4:03 p.m.

On Saturday, July 26, volunteers from all walks of life will take part in a half-day cleanup of Santa Barbara’s neighborhoods.

Online registration, gathering points on the east and west sides, and participation incentives make it easy for people to participate in the eleventh incarnation of this worthwhile event.

Individuals, families, school groups, and faith and civic organizations will all participate. Businesses are encouraged to organize volunteer teams or work on their storefront on the day of the event.

All equipment is provided for those who take part, as teams fan out to pick up trash, remove graffiti and clear our creeks. City staff are coordinating an array of meaningful, fun projects. Students are able to earn community service hours.

The event will kick off with a free pancake breakfast at Calvary Baptist Church and culminate with a family-friendly celebration at Ortega Park. Everyone participating will also receive a T-shirt. For the first time, online registration is available, and the first 200 registrants will receive a coffee shop gift card in appreciation.

Volunteers may learn more and register online by clicking here.

Support is being provided by MarBorg Industries, New Life Church, Calvary Baptist Church, the Kiwanis Club and Tri-County Produce.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter for Looking Good Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 