Looking Good Santa Barbara Organizes Community Cleanup Day for July 26

On Saturday, July 26, volunteers from all walks of life will take part in a half-day cleanup of Santa Barbara’s neighborhoods.

Online registration, gathering points on the east and west sides, and participation incentives make it easy for people to participate in the eleventh incarnation of this worthwhile event.

Individuals, families, school groups, and faith and civic organizations will all participate. Businesses are encouraged to organize volunteer teams or work on their storefront on the day of the event.

All equipment is provided for those who take part, as teams fan out to pick up trash, remove graffiti and clear our creeks. City staff are coordinating an array of meaningful, fun projects. Students are able to earn community service hours.

The event will kick off with a free pancake breakfast at Calvary Baptist Church and culminate with a family-friendly celebration at Ortega Park. Everyone participating will also receive a T-shirt. For the first time, online registration is available, and the first 200 registrants will receive a coffee shop gift card in appreciation.

Volunteers may learn more and register online by clicking here.

Support is being provided by MarBorg Industries, New Life Church, Calvary Baptist Church, the Kiwanis Club and Tri-County Produce.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter for Looking Good Santa Barbara.