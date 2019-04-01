Pixel Tracker

Looking to Do Community Service? Visit Santa Barbara Library Volunteer Fair

By Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System | April 1, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Central Library will host its second annual Volunteer Fair, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 11, at 40 E. Anapamu St.

Volunteerism is invaluable to the community, nonprofits and individuals. Throughout Santa Barbara, there are numerous programs, events, projects and services that only flourish due to the dedication of volunteers.

The Volunteer Fair will showcase 20-plus local nonprofits and government organizations representing diverse community impact areas — from food insecurity, to housing, to education, to the arts.

The fair is a chance for people who want to do community service to find opportunities that suit their interests; whether it is a retired person seeking to dedicate free time to a cause, a high-school student needing to complete service credit, or anyone seeking to enrich their lives.

Fairgoers can connect one-on-one with local nonprofit and community organizations. The library also welcomes organizations to share their potential volunteer, internship and program opportunities.

Organizations interested in having a space at the Volunteer Fair can visit https://santabarbaraca.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?eventid=19721 to register; email Beate Bjoerklund, [email protected]; or phone 805-564-5623.

Individuals can access the Santa Barbara Public Library web calendar with all events, programs and classe, and/or sign-up for the SBPL newsletter in English or Spanish.

Visit SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.

 

