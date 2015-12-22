Loose Pooch Dog Club Will Keep Your Furry Friend’s Tail Wagging

Advice

Safe, clean enviroment with the perfect temperature is an ideal atmosphere for your dog to play with its pals all day

Santa Barbarans love their dogs, so it’s not surprising that, when they go to work, many would prefer their four-legged friend to be cared for by and in the company of professionals.

It only seems right that your dog shouldn’t be left alone and bored for eight hours just because you have to work, right?

This is why so many locals send their precious pups to be cared for and pampered at the Loose Pooch Dog Club.

While you’re working or spending the day running errands, your dog will be playing, sniffing and socializing with all of its buddies.

It’s a perfect place for your pooch to play with other dogs — all in a super safe, clean and protected top-notch facility.

The Loose Pooch Dog Club, located at 1925 State St. near Mission Street, has a front area dedicated to retail space, two large indoor playrooms and a spacious outdoor backyard.

At any given time, there can range from about 30 to 50 dogs in doggie day care. Small dogs and large dogs are in separate areas, but both are viewable via the digital monitors at the front of the store. (Yes, you can watch your dog on-screen socializing with all of its doggie pals!)

Regardless of the heat, rain or cold weather, your pooch always has a guaranteed place to exercise and play.

Another unique selling point is that the entire facility room is kept at a perfect temperature of 68 degrees, 24/7.

At this temperature, dogs small, large, short-nosed or long-nosed, are in their ideal comfort zone and won’t overheat no matter how much they play.

Maintaining the temperature and running near constant dehumidifiers also ensure the indoor playrooms remain as dry and sterile as can be.

“I’ve renovated every inch of this place to make sure it’s dog-friendly,” said Nathan Woods, owner of Loose Pooch Dog Club.

If anyone knows how to tell and care for your individual doggie’s needs, it is Woods.

People from all over the South Coast come to Woods for a number of services, including dog training, dog showing, boarding and grooming.

For many of the local dog shelters, Woods is the first person they call if they’re experiencing an extremely hard-to-handle dog or a dog in need of special training.

Woods formally began his dog-training career at the Richmond Dog Training Center in Virginia at the age of 10. By the time he turned 12, he was already leading dog-training courses for groups of 10 to 15 dog owners and more than 300 dogs.

At age 16, he began to pursue professional dog show handling, and apprenticed with a handler of Doberman Pinschers, a breed considered by many dog-showing professionals to be one of the most competitive.

After traveling the East Coast dog show circuit with a multitude of different professional dog handlers, Woods decided to pack up and “follow his bliss” across the country.

That’s when Woods discovered Santa Barbara and, in 1999, he started Santa Barbara Pet Services, his very own dog-training company.

And yet, he “envisioned somewhere where my dog-training clients could use day care, my day-care clients could use dog training, and then both could use retail,” he explained.

When the opportunity to buy Loose Pooch came up in 2009, Woods decided to purchase the store outright.

While doggie day care is extremely popular, so is getting first-class dog training from Woods. What’s great about Loose Pooch Dog Club is how easily you can do both!

The synergy between the services is what makes it such an attractive option for dog owners. All can be handled in one place and by one amazing dog trainer with a proven track record of caring, showing and training dogs professionally.

The shop also offers a number of different packages and options for owners with different needs and work schedules.

One of the best aspects of Loose Pooch is that once you’ve finished your long day of working, your dog is just as tired as you, and is ready to be taken home to relax for the evening.

Click here for more information about Loose Pooch Dog Club, or call 805.569-5201. Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Pet Services, or call 805.452.2817.