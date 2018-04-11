Lorena Charlotte Rose Vance Carreño Sanchez, of Carpinteria, 1939-2018

Posted on April 11, 2018 | 2:03 p.m.

Source: Cristina Carreno

Lorena Charlotte Rose Vance Carreño Sanchez, a.k.a. “Sugar,” “Grandma Shudu.”

Sugar was born into this world July 23, 1939, and went on to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, March 31, 2018.

Sugar was a loving mother, sister, friend and wife. She was born in Los Angeles, and relocated to Carpinteria, CA, at the age of 5, where she resided until she retired in Buellton, CA.

Charlotte spent most of her working career at Jostens, where she worked as a production quality manager for their ring manufacturing facility in Summerland, CA.

She also enjoyed working at Infrared Industries, Bookkeeper’s Business Service, International Transducer, and Plan Member Services. She thoroughly enjoyed her time working for her daughter, Cristina, as her office manager and sales associate.

Charlotte earned her California Insurance License and her Series 6 Securities License. As a child she was also proud that she was known as the youngest student of the Class of 1944 LIFE Bible College at Angeles Temple in Los Angeles.

When Sugar wasn’t working, she cherished spending time with her family and friends, hosting her famous taco and enchilada parties. It brought her great joy to play music and sing with her siblings and friends as well.

It was not uncommon to open the garage to make room for countless jam sessions. Sugar played the organ, keyboards, guitar, fiddle ukulele and banjo. She had the most beautiful singing voice as well.

In addition to her musical talent, Charlotte was known as a poet laureate to her friends and family. She had an incredible gift of eulogizing her dear departed loved ones and friends, in the form of a poem.

Sugar was preceded in death by her mother Anabelle May Ackerman Vance and father Edward William Vance; siblings Marlan George Vance (Betty) Nathaniel Reed Vance, Georgiana Vance Wells, and Frederick Eugene Vance; and niece Melanie Wells.

Sugar is survived by her husband James John Sanchez, and children, Cristina Carreño, Joaquin Carreño III, Daniel Carreño (Mary Beth), and Angela Carreño White (Andy); along with former husband and friend, Joaquin Carreño Jr.; grandchildren, Abby White, Aaron White, Gabriel Carreño, Denicia Martinez, Matthew Morales, Angelica Morales, and Joseph Navarette; niece Rena Wells Navarrette; and cousins, Jodi Moore (Mike), Roger Ackerman (Karen), Cathy Rydeberg (Pete), Mary Sue Slagle (John), Darlene Curtis, and Kat Donolon.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Carpinteria Cemetery. A reception will be held at the gazebo at the Carpinteria Cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Since this will be a celebration of Sugar’s life, attendees are encouraged to wear colorful clothing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Sarah House, 2612 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

— Cristina Carreno