Lorena Chavez Named Woman of the Year by Katcho Achadjian

Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, honored Lorena Chavez on April 15 as the 2016 Woman of the Year at her farming operation in Santa Maria.

In addition to her work as controller and chief financial officer of L&G Farming, she serves as chair of the California Strawberry Commission and serves on the Santa Maria YMCA board.

“Ms. Chavez is an extraordinary leader as a businesswoman and as a volunteer for many different organizations on the Central Coast,” said Achadjian. “In addition to managing a thriving family business, she really goes the extra mile to give back to our community. We are fortunate to have such a compassionate and giving person working so hard in the 35th Assembly District,” commented Achadjian.



Chavez was born to Luis and Consuelo Chavez, and her father came to the United States from Jalisco, Mexico, with the Bracero Program. Her introduction into farming began as a teen, working with her family after school and on weekends.

She is now controller of L&G Farming, Inc., a Chavez family-operated business since 1985, and chief financial officer of DL Farm Management, Inc., which she owns/partners with her brother Daniel Chavez.

Passionate for making a difference in her community, Chavez has served in a variety of roles, including her current positions as board member of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA and community board member of St. Joseph High School.

She has been recognized as Santa Maria Hispanic Businessperson of the Year and received the Latino Business Leadership Award and YMCA Campaign Award.

Recently, Chavez was recognized as one of the Latinas of Influence by Hispanic Lifestyle at Latina Conference in Ontario.

Chavez was elected to the California Strawberry Commission in 2007 and became the first woman and first Latina to serve as chair of the commission in 2015.



“I am honored to be recognized alongside so many amazing women from around the state,” Chavez said. “I am thankful to Assemblyman Achadjian for this opportunity and for the attention this brings to the organizations with which I serve.”

Outside of work, Chavez enjoys spending time with her family, including her two daughters. Chavez holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Santa Barbara Business College.

Each year as part of Women’s History Month, members of the State Assembly choose an outstanding woman to honor as Woman of the Year. Started in 1987, the Woman of the Year Award has become an annual celebration of community service and outstanding contributions by women in California.

— Ross Buckley is the chief of staff for the Office of Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian.