Posted on April 12, 2018 | 4:23 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Lorenna Charlotte-Rose Sanchez, 78, of Buellton, died March 31, 2018. She was born on July 23, 1939.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Sarah House, 2612 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.