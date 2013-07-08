Lori Fennell of Goleta, 1951-2013

Posted on July 8, 2013 | 12:14 p.m.

Source: Fennell Family

On June 25, 2013, Loretta “Lori” Jean Fennell of Goleta, Calif., passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Burbank on Oct. 18, 1951, but spent the last 33½ years in Goleta.

The pride of her life was her family, and she was dedicated to her roles as daughter, sister, aunt, mother, wife and grandma. She was always there, whatever was needed, and made each family member feel special. She had a fierce and unconditional love and loyalty, was very forgiving, and always had a way of making everything seem OK. Our home was always open to everyone. Lori loved kids, and she touched many hearts.

Lori loved family gatherings, holidays and especially the annual family vacation to Robinson Creek with stops at the Burger Barn. She loved our trips to Jekyll Island, camping on the Rincon, camping at Robinson Creek, eating at the Georgia Pig, Shrimp with Pesto at the Beachside Bar-Café, making chocolate birthday pies, writing riddles to pack in my lunch bags, and occasional vodka tonics that were made “just right.”

Lori loved baseball and was an avid Dodgers fan. She volunteered and served on the board of Dos Pueblos Little League, where her sons played ball, and she was one of few women who could explain what it means to be a half-game ahead in the standings. She enjoyed regular phone calls to her mother and (several times) daily phone calls to her sister, Bev, with whom she shared a very special bond.

Lori was loved beyond words, and although she will be forever missed, she will always live in our hearts. A private gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate her life.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons Brian (Sathya) and Brandon (Christina); mother Fern; sister Beverly; sister-in-law Tina; grandchildren Darby, Riley and Liliana; nieces Tamara, Kristyn, Megan, Chelsea and Shannon; nephews Shaun and Brandon; and her faithful companion, our boxer Dexter.

For those who wish to honor Lori’s life in this way, charitable contributions may be made in her name to Adopt a Sea Turtle by clicking here or to Hospice of Santa Barbara by clicking here.