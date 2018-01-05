Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:32 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Lori Lander Goodman to Head Isla Vista Youth Projects

By LuAnn Miller for Isla Vista Youth Projects | January 5, 2018 | 3:26 p.m.
Lori Lander Goodman Click to view larger
Lori Lander Goodman

The Board of Directors of the Isla Vista Youth Projects (IVYP) has announced that out of a pool of more than 70 applicants and at the end of a three-month process, it has selected Lori Lander Goodman to become the agency’s new executive director.

As LuAnn Miller prepares to retire after more than 30 years as executive director, Goodman will assume her new post on Jan. 29.

Goodman comes to IVYP from CALM, where she has worked since 2011, serving as chief development officer and member of the senior management team and focusing on strategic planning, communications and fundraising, and board development.

In addition to her many years of nonprofit management, Goodman has worked in education and recreation settings as a camp counselor and program director, daycare provider, teacher, and youth-group advisor.

Goodman holds a bachelor’s degree in women’s studies from UC Santa Cruz, a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California, and a master’s in nonprofit management from Hebrew Union College.

She was awarded an honorary doctorate in nonprofit management in 2016.

Goodman and her family moved to Santa Barbara in 2009. Her husband Evan Goodman is the executive director of Santa Barbara Hillel in Isla Vista and serving the Jewish community of UCSB.

— LuAnn Miller for Isla Vista Youth Projects.

 

