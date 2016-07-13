Lorraine ‘Vickie’ Bruce, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1945-2016

Posted on July 13, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.

Source: Michael Bruce

Lorraine “Vickie” Bruce passed away May 10, 2016, in New York City surrounded by her family.

She was born, June 6, 1945, in San Francisco, the third of three daughters born to Anthony and Harriett Barbaro. She was raised in San Francisco and Santa Barbara.

After attending Dolores School and Bishop Garcia Diego High School, she graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s in education and from Nova Southeastern University with a master’s in computer technology. She moved to New Jersey in 1989.

Vickie was a gifted educator and touched the lives of many students between kindergarten and eighth grade. Students were uniquely impacted by her innovative interest in computer education.

As part of the first wave of educators using of computers in the classroom, Vickie received “Teacher of the Year” recognition for innovation in high-level thinking skills using the computer. She taught in California in the Goleta Union and Ventura School Districts as well as in Maryland and New Jersey before her retirement in 2010.

Vickie attained the designation of a mentor teacher while also performing as a master supervisor of student teachers and pre-professionals for UCSB.

As an active member of her professional teachers associations, Vickie often attended conventions to advance education nationwide and encouraged teacher involvement in the profession.

She was always an advocate of human caring.

“If everyone cares and honestly wants to honor and understand the other person’s needs and concerns…everyone wins. I love to laugh whether with someone else or at myself. Just have fun and care.”

She loved teaching!

Vickie had a strong love of adventure and travel. As a young teacher she spent summers in Hawaii as a camp counselor and enjoyed many family camping outings.

She traveled Europe with her husband, first by backpack as newlyweds, then often in retirement. She loved to be by the water either kayaking, relaxing on a beach or just cruising.

She was often between west and east coasts, visiting her daughter and grandchildren in San Diego or taking frequent trips to New York City to visit her youngest daughter.

Vickie is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Michael Bruce; devoted daughters, Kristi Florence and her husband, Dave; and Kari Bruce and her fiancé, Kevin Parvaresh; loving grandchildren, Jakob and Madison Florence; along with her extended family and numerous friends.

A mass of celebration will be offered at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2016, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, a remembrance donation can be made to One Heart For Haiti (“Giving the Gift of Hope through Education”), 54 Barbara Street, Newark, NJ 07105.