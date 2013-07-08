Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lorrie Thomas Ross to Discuss ‘Power of Personal Branding’ for WITI Santa Barbara

By Darla Bea Smith for Web Marketing Therapy Inc. | July 8, 2013 | 3:04 p.m.

Thomas Ross
Lorrie Thomas Ross

The Santa Barbara Chapter of Women In Technology International, an organization that empowers women through technology, leadership and economic education, will feature Lorrie Thomas Ross, a marketing expert and CEO of Web Marketing Therapy Inc., as she shares knowledge on the topic of personal branding.

Thomas Ross will provide attendees with personal branding tips, ways to develop individual marketing strategy as well as share a noteworthy framework for personal branding that will build and further professional success.

Her leadership at her marketing firm, Web Marketing Therapy, centers on empowering businesses to execute healthy marketing efforts — establishing personal brands for the leaders of companies she supports has become a huge piece of their advisory focus.

“Personal branding is not an option for professionals anymore — it is a requirement,” Thomas Ross said. “Branding is more than a logo design, it’s a promise and experience. Branding isn’t just for companies — it is for professionals, too. Delivering a consistent message, strong service and overall experience is imperative to building a prosperous professional foundation.

“I am delighted to be presenting for WITI’s Santa Barbara chapter this July, as well as sharing essential personal branding strategies that will benefit the success of local Santa Barbara professionals and the businesses they serve.”

Thomas Ross has spoken for WITI at national events in Santa Clara and has led webinars for members.

The WITI Santa Barbara event, titled “The Power of Personal Branding in Professional Success,” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.July 30 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library. Tickets are $15 for WITI members and $25 for nonmembers, and can be purchased online by clicking here.

— Darla Bea Smith represents Web Marketing Therapy Inc.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 