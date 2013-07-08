Lorrie Thomas Ross to Discuss ‘Power of Personal Branding’ for WITI Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Chapter of Women In Technology International, an organization that empowers women through technology, leadership and economic education, will feature Lorrie Thomas Ross, a marketing expert and CEO of Web Marketing Therapy Inc., as she shares knowledge on the topic of personal branding.

Thomas Ross will provide attendees with personal branding tips, ways to develop individual marketing strategy as well as share a noteworthy framework for personal branding that will build and further professional success.

Her leadership at her marketing firm, Web Marketing Therapy, centers on empowering businesses to execute healthy marketing efforts — establishing personal brands for the leaders of companies she supports has become a huge piece of their advisory focus.

“Personal branding is not an option for professionals anymore — it is a requirement,” Thomas Ross said. “Branding is more than a logo design, it’s a promise and experience. Branding isn’t just for companies — it is for professionals, too. Delivering a consistent message, strong service and overall experience is imperative to building a prosperous professional foundation.

“I am delighted to be presenting for WITI’s Santa Barbara chapter this July, as well as sharing essential personal branding strategies that will benefit the success of local Santa Barbara professionals and the businesses they serve.”

Thomas Ross has spoken for WITI at national events in Santa Clara and has led webinars for members.

The WITI Santa Barbara event, titled “The Power of Personal Branding in Professional Success,” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.July 30 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library. Tickets are $15 for WITI members and $25 for nonmembers, and can be purchased online by clicking here.

— Darla Bea Smith represents Web Marketing Therapy Inc.