Lorrie Thomas Ross Shares Tips in New Personal Branding Basics Video on Lynda.com

By Darla Bea Smith for Lorrie Thomas Ross | November 8, 2013 | 7:24 a.m.

Like Lorrie Thomas Ross says in her new personal branding course on lynda.com, “You can have a job, or you can have a career.” Anyone wanting to harness the reins of their career can start by putting effort into managing their personal brand.

Lorrie Thomas Ross
The new personal branding basics course in the lynda.com online video training library is a 54-minute course that walks lynda.com members through an overview of personal branding, including how to create and develop a personal brand.

In the new Personal Branding course, Thomas Ross shares strategies on how to grow a personal brand successfully. She shares how to develop authority, build an online identity, and create content while maintaining brand consistency. The video includes exercise files to help members work alongside the video as well as continue work on personal branding.

Thomas Ross, also known as The Marketing Therapist for her expertise in dispensing “healthy marketing advice,” is the CEO of Web Marketing Therapy a marketing advice, training and marketing management support company. Thomas Ross is also the author of the Mc-Graw Hill 36-Hour Course: Online Marketing, which is a must-have online marketing guide that provides smart steps to managing overall online marketing strategy. She is hired to speak at conferences as a “motivational marketing speaker” and teaches workshops for UC Berkeley Extension.

“I created the Personal Branding Basics course so that individuals can understand that branding isn’t just for businesses anymore; it applies to people as well,” Thomas Ross said. “The power of a personal brand can take careers to new levels. With this course, I wanted people to know the basics on how to develop and grow a credible personal brand that would give them a competitive edge in the online world.”

The three-chapter course is featured exclusively on lynda.com and features helpful techniques to Personal Branding Basics in easy-to-understand and educational video tutorials. This concise course demonstrates how a person can effectively brand themselves with consistency and effective communication. The course shows how important messaging and market positioning can help build visibility and credibility.

In Personal Branding Basics, Thomas Ross teaches strategies such as determining your brand goals, developing personal style, including developing a strong social media platform for brand success. She believes that Personal Branding Basics will get individuals to think about their personal brand’s foundation and how it fits within their overall marketing strategy.

The Personal Branding Basics course on lynda.com officially launched Monday. Thomas Ross also teaches Online Marketing Fundamentals, Building Brand Basics, and Google+ for Business video courses in the lynda.com online training library.

Click here to learn more about how to become a member of lynda.com and to watch the new personal branding course.

— Darla Bea Smith is a publicist representing Lorrie Thomas Ross.

 

