Los Agaves Ranks No. 16 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat 2016

By Sydney Gardner for Los Agaves | March 17, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

Los Agaves Restaurant is proud to announce that they have been ranked No. 16 on  Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2016. It is the only restaurant in Santa Barbara to make the list and has risen up from No. 64 last year.

Yelp analyzed over 10 years of restaurant reviews, comparing restaurants on a nationwide basis, and its 2016 list honors businesses that rank so highly in the Yelp community’s opinion that they have earned the status of “must try within this lifetime.” 

“We are very happy and honored to be recognized by our valued customers in Yelp’s community who share their dining experiences with great compliments and photos,” said Carlos Luna, owner of Los Agaves. “We have customers come in from all over the world showing a picture from Yelp of what they want to order. We work really hard to earn a great reputation and pride ourselves with offering a unique menu with fresh, new items daily. We look forward to continuing to celebrate the flavors of Mexico for our loyal customers for many years to come.”

Luna opened his first location of the family owned and operated restaurant chain on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara’s East Side in 2008.

Los Agaves quickly gained fame taking the title of “Best Mexican Restaurant” and “Best Salsa” in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from the Santa Barbara News-Press and Santa Barbara Independent

Luna opened his second Santa Barbara location on De La Vina Street in August 2013 and opened the Camino Real Shopping Center location in October 2014. The fourth location at the Shoppes at Westlake will open in Summer 2015.

Los Agaves celebrates the authentic flavor and foods of Mexico with an innovative twist and contemporary style. Signature dishes include molcajetes, chiles norteños, enchiladas Guadalajara and fajitas del mar, among many more. 

All dishes are prepared fresh daily with the highest quality of ingredients, handmade salsas and tortillas.

All locations are open for lunch and dinner daily, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and breakfast Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Milpas and Goleta locations. Catering services are available upon request.

For more information on Los Agaves, please click here.

Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Los Agaves.

