Los Agaves Restaurant Opens Fourth Location at the Shoppes at Westlake Village

¿Qué pasa Westlake Village? Los Agaves Restaurant is pleased to announce the opening of its fourth location at the Shoppes at Westlake Village, 30750 Russell Ranch Road.

The newest location at Westlake Village is serving its award-winning Mexican cuisine that has made Los Agaves a favorite among foodies and families alike. Enjoy one of the many signature dishes or seasonal daily specials dining al fresco on the large outdoor patio, or indulge in a drink from the full bar after a long day of shopping.

The open-air kitchen invites an intimate view to the craft and rich heritage of elevated Mexican cuisine, in a warm, friendly environment. The handmade tortillas, complimentary chips and fresh-made salsa bar complement the exquisite flavors, and will make you want to shout ¡Olé!

“We are proud to open our doors to Westlake Village and welcome all to come taste and savor the flavors of authentic Mexico,” said Carlos Luna, owner of Los Agaves. “At Los Agaves, we have always taken tremendous pride in being a part of the community, embracing our neighboring businesses and residents alike, and we hope to surpass expectations with our dedicated service and quality of food in our newest location for many years to come.”

Los Agaves offers contemporary Mexican dining that is authentic with an innovative twist, prepared using the highest quality ingredients, and characterized by the bold flavors of Mexico.

With simple and sophisticated presentation, signature dishes include Los Agaves Enchiladas full of fresh halibut and shrimp, red pepper, onions, and topped with chipotle sauce, rice and salad with a delicious mango dressing; Chiles Nortenos stuffed with shrimp and Oaxaca cheese, topped with chipotle dressing, served with rice and a house salad; Sea and Earth Molcajetes with grilled nopal, panela chorizo, grilled chambray onion, avocado, and homemade salsa; or one of the many variations of their famous Ceviches. Click here to view the full menu.

Family owned and operated, Luna opened his first location on Milpas Street on Santa Barbara's Eastside in 2008. Los Agaves quickly gained fame taking the title as "Best Mexican Restaurant” and “Best Salsa” in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from the Santa Barbara News-Press and Santa Barbara Independent, and is listed at No. 64 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat 2015.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Los Agaves Restaurant.