Los Agaves Restaurant to Pop Up at Santa Barbara Public Market

¡Ay, caramba! Los Agaves Restaurant is bringing the heat to the heart of downtown with a pop-up restaurant in The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market.

Kicking off on Cinco de Mayo (Tuesday, May 5), Los Agaves will pop up at the Public Market every Tuesday throughout the month of May, offering a special lunch and dinner menu inspired by coastal Mexico street foods, with new and exclusive items not found at their other Santa Barbara and Goleta locations.

With an ever-changing menu, intimate setting and carefully crafted Mexican Taquería experience, the Los Agaves pop-up promises to be delicioso!

Expect a flavorful spin on Los Agaves’ celebrated tacos, tostadas and Ceviches such as; Tacos Arrachera, grilled steak soft tacos with pinto bean paste on flour tortillas; Mahi Mahi Tacos served on a fresh made grilled plantain tortilla (Paleo & gluten-free); Shrimp Tacos with a special tempura cerveza, topped with a zesty cabbage slaw; Vampiros Pastor, a crispy corn tortilla topped with pinto bean paste, cheese and al pastor meat; Ceviche Verde Tostada, wild halibut marinated in a fresh citrus sauce mixed with mango, green apple, jicama and cucumber topped with plantain chips; and Mushroom Tacos, savory shitakes sautéed with guajillo chili, garlic and cheese. Guests can sip on a fresh-squeezed Agave margarita, or peruse the ample wine and craft beer offerings at Wine + Beer to enjoy with their meal.

Los Agaves Pop-Up hours at the Public Market are as follows: every Tuesday throughout May, beginning May 5, with lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner served from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Market is located at 38 W. Victoria St. (at Chapala), with free underground parking. For up to date information on weekly specials at the pop-up, please follow Los Agaves on Facebook.

Family owned and operated, Carlos Luna opened the first Los Agaves location on Milpas Street on Santa Barbara's East Side in 2008. Los Agaves quickly gained fame with locals and visitors alike, taking the title as the Independent’s "Best Mexican Restaurant and Best Salsa in Santa Barbara" in 2013 and 2014, Santa Barbara News-Press Reader’s Choice Award 2014 “Best Mexican Restaurant”, and listed at #64 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat 2015.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Los Agaves Restaurant.