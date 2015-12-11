Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:24 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Los Alamos Branch Library Reveals Mid-Century Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | December 11, 2015 | 3:00 p.m.

Now through February, patrons of the Los Alamos Branch Library can view a special display: "Mid-Century Modern Architecture and Interior Design." 

The newly reopened branch library is a wonderful example of mid-century modern architecture, with post and beam construction, a low-angled roof, clerestory windows and sliding glass doors which blur the boundary between interior and exterior spaces.

The branch library was originally built in 1966 and reopened Sept. 12, 2015, after the local Friends of the Library raised funds to remodel and renovate the building.

Special care was taken to maintain the originality of the building’s mid-century modern architectural style.

The display, curated by local residents Karen Gearhart-Jensen and Kam Jacoby, highlights key features of architecture and design unique to the mid-century period which includes the 1930s through the '60s.

Pieces included in the display are an enlargement of the original plan for the library, examples of interior and exterior designs and details of furniture and design graphics from the period.

There is also a collection of related books about mid-century modern art, architecture and design available to peruse or check out.

The library, located at 405 Helena Street in Los Alamos, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Questions may be directed to Library administration at 805.925.0951 x322.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 