Los Alamos Branch Library Reveals Mid-Century Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit

Now through February, patrons of the Los Alamos Branch Library can view a special display: "Mid-Century Modern Architecture and Interior Design."

The newly reopened branch library is a wonderful example of mid-century modern architecture, with post and beam construction, a low-angled roof, clerestory windows and sliding glass doors which blur the boundary between interior and exterior spaces.

The branch library was originally built in 1966 and reopened Sept. 12, 2015, after the local Friends of the Library raised funds to remodel and renovate the building.

Special care was taken to maintain the originality of the building’s mid-century modern architectural style.

The display, curated by local residents Karen Gearhart-Jensen and Kam Jacoby, highlights key features of architecture and design unique to the mid-century period which includes the 1930s through the '60s.

Pieces included in the display are an enlargement of the original plan for the library, examples of interior and exterior designs and details of furniture and design graphics from the period.

There is also a collection of related books about mid-century modern art, architecture and design available to peruse or check out.

The library, located at 405 Helena Street in Los Alamos, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Questions may be directed to Library administration at 805.925.0951 x322.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.