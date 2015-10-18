Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:33 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Los Alamos C Gallery to Begin Holiday Season with Jewelry Bazaar

Bracelets by Jessica Conti, Rusalka Designs.
Bracelets by Jessica Conti, Rusalka Designs.  (Jessica Conti photo)
By Connie Rohde for C Gallery | October 18, 2015 | 12:23 p.m.

The C Gallery in Los Alamos will begin the holiday festivities with four new jewelers exhibiting wares along with live music played and sung at a jewelry bazaar from 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015.

An event like this supports the idea that “art is everywhere, and not limited to paintings, drawings, and sculptures. From perfume to crafts, from fiber art to culinary art, The C Gallery’s mission is to promote the arts in all forms, “ says C Gallery Director, Connie Rohde.

The jewelry bazaar will feature two artists from Lompoc: Shelly Niro and Carol Kemp; and two artists from Santa Barbara: Anne Miller and Jessica Conti.

Their work has a broad range with leather work from Conti’s Rusalka Designs to Miller’s work in silver and semi-precious stones.

Carol Kemp Originals features talisman earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets, often combining bird and animal imagery with stone or silver work. Niro creates chainmaille pieces as well as semi-precious stone earring designs.

Kemp is well known to the Santa Ynez Valley, having owned and operated the beloved Art Clinic with Syd McCutcheon until their closing in 2013. They have since opened the Art Hus, an artist cooperative with fourteen other artists, on 1st Street in Solvang. 

Niro began making chainmaille creations eight years ago while traveling in South America. Every piece is made by hand, one ring at a time. It is the simultaneous simplicity and complexity of seeing a jump spring become elegant jewelry that most fascinates Niro in her artistic process.

Conti is an artist with western artistic sensibilities. She combines features with the leather, and her line extends beyond jewelry into purses that include fur as well as leather. Her designs are both hard edge and earthy, with a sensitive delicacy in details.

AC Miller Designs focus on gemstones and precious metals, as nature is Miller's inspiration. She has cultivated her sophisticated artistic designs over the last eight years.

The combination of live music, new jewelers to The C Gallery, the art of Carol Carbine and Albert McCurdy from the “What Color is a Cloud?” show is sure to create a nourishing artistic evening. Add homemade hors d’oeuvres and wines to the menu, and it spells holiday party. 

For more information about the Nov. 7 jewelry bazaar, call Connie Rohde at 805.344.3807 or [email protected]. Visit The C Gallery online at www.thecgallery.com.

— Connie Rohde is the director of the C Gallery.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 