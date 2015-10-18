Los Alamos C Gallery to Begin Holiday Season with Jewelry Bazaar

Advice

The C Gallery in Los Alamos will begin the holiday festivities with four new jewelers exhibiting wares along with live music played and sung at a jewelry bazaar from 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015.

An event like this supports the idea that “art is everywhere, and not limited to paintings, drawings, and sculptures. From perfume to crafts, from fiber art to culinary art, The C Gallery’s mission is to promote the arts in all forms, “ says C Gallery Director, Connie Rohde.

The jewelry bazaar will feature two artists from Lompoc: Shelly Niro and Carol Kemp; and two artists from Santa Barbara: Anne Miller and Jessica Conti.

Their work has a broad range with leather work from Conti’s Rusalka Designs to Miller’s work in silver and semi-precious stones.

Carol Kemp Originals features talisman earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets, often combining bird and animal imagery with stone or silver work. Niro creates chainmaille pieces as well as semi-precious stone earring designs.

Kemp is well known to the Santa Ynez Valley, having owned and operated the beloved Art Clinic with Syd McCutcheon until their closing in 2013. They have since opened the Art Hus, an artist cooperative with fourteen other artists, on 1st Street in Solvang.

Niro began making chainmaille creations eight years ago while traveling in South America. Every piece is made by hand, one ring at a time. It is the simultaneous simplicity and complexity of seeing a jump spring become elegant jewelry that most fascinates Niro in her artistic process.

Conti is an artist with western artistic sensibilities. She combines features with the leather, and her line extends beyond jewelry into purses that include fur as well as leather. Her designs are both hard edge and earthy, with a sensitive delicacy in details.

AC Miller Designs focus on gemstones and precious metals, as nature is Miller's inspiration. She has cultivated her sophisticated artistic designs over the last eight years.

The combination of live music, new jewelers to The C Gallery, the art of Carol Carbine and Albert McCurdy from the “What Color is a Cloud?” show is sure to create a nourishing artistic evening. Add homemade hors d’oeuvres and wines to the menu, and it spells holiday party.

For more information about the Nov. 7 jewelry bazaar, call Connie Rohde at 805.344.3807 or [email protected]. Visit The C Gallery online at www.thecgallery.com.

— Connie Rohde is the director of the C Gallery.