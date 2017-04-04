Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Los Alamos Library Displaying Ed Wergeles’ 1959 Newsweek Covers

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | April 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Los Alamos Branch Library is showing 1959 Newsweek covers, photographed by the award-winning Ed Wergeles.

The legendary Wergeles was chief photographer, cover director, and senior editor of Newsweek in the 1950s. His bold and innovative covers broke new ground in news magazines of the day, and led him to a distinguished career photographing world leaders and major world events.

The public is invited to join Los Alamos Friends of the Library for an opening reception at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the library, 405 Helena St. Alexander Nazaryan, a senior writer for Newsweek, will lead a discussion about the past and present role of the news magazine.

Los Alamos Branch Library hours are 2-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The branch library is operated by the city of Santa Maria Public Library.

Questions may be directed to the Los Alamos Branch Library, 344-1025, or to the Santa Maria Public Library, 925-0994.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
