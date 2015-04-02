Los Alamos Man Involved in Standoff Arrested Again for Criminal Threats

Ronald Carrari faces $1 million bail after being accused of violating a restraining order against a relative and making a 'cart or shrine' with threatening messages

The Los Alamos man involved in a day-long standoff with law enforcement has been arrested again for criminal threats against a family member, and this time, he was taken into custody with $1 million bail, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said deputies responded to the home of Ronald Carrari, 56, on March 20 to follow up on reports of threats against a family member and Carrari’s refusal to talk led to a long standoff, with authorities shutting down nearby Highway 101 in both directions for several hours.

Hoover said deputies had been in contact with him for a few days and were “concerned about his ability to harm himself or others,” and had information that he may own firearms.

Carrari was eventually taken into custody after the sheriff’s SWAT team used tear gas to get him out of the house, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies searched his house the next day and found eight firearms, seven swords, two fighting knives and thousands of rounds of ammunition, Hoover said. Carrari faces charges of making criminal threats and resisting arrest from the standoff, and the search added possession of an illegal shotgun and illegal rifle magazines, authorities said.

He got out of custody March 24, and on March 25, sheriff’s deputies served him with a temporary restraining order protecting a family member, Hoover said.

Four days after that, on March 29, Carrari allegedly placed a “cart or shrine with threatening messages and depictions of the victim in the 300 block of Bell Street, where the victim was located at the time,” Hoover said.

Deputies were removing the cart/shrine when Carrari was seen walking directly across from the location, she said.

Hoover said Carrari was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and violating a court order, and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with $1 million bail.

