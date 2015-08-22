Los Alamos Man Dies of Injuries from Rollover Crash on Highway 135

Advice

A 29-year-old man suffered fatal injuries early Saturday in a rollover crash on Highway 135 near Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred shortly after 4 a.m. as the 1996 Toyota 4Runner was southbound on the highway, south of Harris Grade Road, the CHP said.

Traveling at an unknown speed, the CHP said, the 4Runner swerved to the left across the northbound lane, ran off the roadway and overturned several times.

The driver, a Los Alamos resident who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries, the CHP said.

He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.