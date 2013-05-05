Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:01 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Students Share Fruits of School Garden, and Discover They Like How It Tastes

Campus enthusiasm grows as Los Alamos restaurants begin serving up produce from Olga Reed Elementary School garden

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 5, 2013 | 1:24 a.m.

It takes a special kind of environment to get a child excited about broccoli and other often-shunned green vegetables.

That extraordinary environment is nestled in a corner of Olga Reed Elementary School’s Los Alamos campus in a garden created through a partnership between Orcutt Union School District, Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Sustainability and the Orfalea Foundation.

Enthusiasm for the lettuce, herbs, flowers, beans, fruit trees and more has spilled over into the Los Alamos community, where local restaurants have begun buying and serving what the students produce.

Full of Life Flatbread has a standing weekly order to purchase lettuce, and Café Quackenbush, Bell Street Farm and Casa Dumetz Wines are purchasing the same leafy greens, helping the school with its seedlings fundraiser or both.

If popular restaurants — and even the school cafeteria — are peddling the green stuff they grow, students seem to think it’s not so bad after all.

“The main focus of the garden is to teach kids about nutrition,” said Jennifer Scarano, Olga Reed’s garden education manager. “They’re so excited about it because they have grown it. They understand where food comes from. A lot of their families work in agriculture.”

The garden’s most recent addition of 25 grapevines is produce few other schools boast. Mesa Vineyard donated the vines, since one of the parents, Kevin Merrill, works there.

“That’s important because a lot of our kids’ parents work in the local wine fields,” said Joe Dana, Olga Reed principal. “The entire community of Los Alamos is rallying around our school garden.”

On a recent afternoon, second- and third-graders suppressed runs as they made their way to the garden for their allotted weekly time, where they good naturedly fought over who would get to pull weeds, water, plant or pack seedlings.

Watering, planting and weeding are just some of the tasks that Olga Reed School students enjoy doing in their campus garden, which was planted in December. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Watering, planting and weeding are just some of the tasks that Olga Reed School students enjoy doing in their campus garden, which was planted in December. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The garden, which was planted back in December, filled with the laughter and questions of enthusiastic volunteers.

“I like watering the plants,” said third-grader Monet Delacruz.

Many of the students, including fourth-grader Waldo Rodriguez, compared the space to the gardens of their families.

Waldo said his family doesn’t have parsley or lettuce in their much smaller garden.

“It’s fun to plant here,” said Waldo, noting that the lettuce tastes good. “Gardening is full of life.”

Waldo is one of many who volunteered to work at a farmer’s market on a Saturday last month in the rural town’s C Gallery, which featured the school’s produce.

Scarano said she’s hopeful the community will continue to enthusiastically support the school garden after its funding from Orfalea goes away, which is slated to happen this summer.

“I feel like the more people that feel ownership for the garden, the more they’ll support this,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Olga Reed School garden education manager Jennifer Scarano shows students the seeds they'll be selling as part of a school fundraiser. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Olga Reed School garden education manager Jennifer Scarano shows students the seeds they’ll be selling as part of a school fundraiser. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 