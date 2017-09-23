Los Alamos Old Days Embraces Small-Town Western Heritage with Fun, Food and Cars

With his unique western-themed cabinets, end tables and other products displayed nearby, Gustavo Ramirez stood in downtown Los Alamos on Saturday, teaching passersby of all ages the art of roping, with a mock metal cow parked on Bell Street.

Ramirez’s booth, where his daughter, Alicia, helped out, was one of many lining both sides of Bell Street for the Peddlers’ Mart & Artisan Faire during the 71st annual Los Alamos Old Days.

The three-day free event continues through Sunday with the theme of “Embracing Our Heritage.”

Ramirez, a Los Alamos resident, turned bland furniture into pieces with character, giving it a new life, using a wood torch to add a different look.

“That’s what people are looking for,” Alicia Ramirez explained. “They don’t want things that are new all the time. ... They want things ... that have more of a story to tell.”

Outside the canopy, Ramirez helped visitors of all ages, including city slickers and youths, try their hand at roping, calmly offering tips as attempts missed the target.

“We’re not cowboys,” one would-be roper said with laugh.

Old Days, sponsored by Visit Santa Ynez Valley, centers on preserving and celebrating the heritage of the town founded in 1876. It is put on by Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, a nonprofit organization made up of men, women and families dedicated to preserving the unique western character and hospitality.

The celebration began with Friday evening’s Chili Kick-Off Party & Dance, followed by the first of the two-day Peddlers’ Mart & Artisan Faire and a car show, “Deeply Rooted in the Community,” on Saturday.

Fresh-squeezed lemonade, super nachos, kettle corn, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and double chocolate avocado cookies were some of the offerings from vendors at the Peddlers’ Mart & Artisan’s Faire on Saturday, along with jewelry, clothing and furniture. The Peddlers’ Mart continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday includes the “Greatest Little Small Town Parade,” with Jim McCullar riding as the grand marshal in recognition of his tireless volunteer work, including handling road closures for Old Days for 23 years.

McCullar also had been active with Los Alamos Valley Grange and has been found helping at community events over 30 years, including sandbag placement during rainy months, graffiti removal, pumpkin decorating and maintenance chores at the Men’s Club building.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Bell Street (Highway 135) and Augusta Street, traveling west on Bell and ending at St. Joseph Street.

The day begins with a nondenominational service and a 5K run/walk with a tri-tip barbecue. Click here for Sunday’s schedule of events.

The Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, founded in 1946, provides scholarships and funding to local students and organizations, as well as offering its facilities to rent for events. It is supported by tax-deductible donations. Click here for more information.

