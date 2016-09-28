Los Alamos Old Days Salutes Winning Parade Entries

The 70th annual Los Alamos Old Days, featuring its “Greatest Little Small Town Parade,” attracted an estimated 3,000 people last weekend, according to organizers. There were some 400 participants in 41 entries from around the region.

This year’s parade theme was “Celebrating Our Community.” Winning entries were:

Best Theme-Oriented: Central Coast Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 982

Best Float: Future Farmers of America Righetti High School Club

Best Equestrian Entry: Lienzo Charro Juan Chavez of Santa Ynez

Best Vehicle Entry: 1949 Farmall Tractor owned by Charles Linquiti (was his grandfather’s)

Best Musical Entry: Righetti High School Warrior Marching Band

Best Performance Group: Olga Reed School Students & Faculty “Once a Bronco, Always a Bronco”

Best Overall Entry: Small Farmer Andrew Wightman

Old Days Parade coordinator was Los Alamos resident Nancy Morgan.

Los Alamos Old Days is sponsored, coordinated and hosted by all-volunteer members of the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, which provides scholarships and funding to local students and other nonprofit organizations. The club is supported by tax-deductible donations from individuals, families and businesses.

Laura Kath Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club.

