Los Alamos Students Spell Out Memorial Day’s Meaning at Monday Ceremony

A veteran salutes the flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Los Alamos Cemetery where local students read essays on the meaning of the holiday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Mike Rosas accepts the newly folded flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Alamos Cemetery where members of the Mid-Coast Veterans Alliance demonstrated flag folding while explaining the meaning of each action. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Mid-Coast Veteran Alliance members demonstrated the 13 folds for the American flag during a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Los Alamos Cemetery. John Peralez prepares to hand the flag to Mike Rosas. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Adrian Teran, a first-grader, reads his winning speech on the meaning of Memorial Day during the ceremony Monday morning at Los Alamos Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Jacob Dana, a senior at Righetti High School, sings the National Anthem on Monday morning while his dad Joe Dana, principal of Olga Reed School, looks up at the flag during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Los Alamos Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Aubrey Luis, an eighth-grader at Olga Reed School, reads her contest-winning speech on the meaning of Memorial Day during a ceremony Monday at Los Alamos Cemetery. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Atop a hill at the Los Alamos Cemetery Monday morning, four students reminded their community that Memorial Day means more than a day off from school and work.

The ceremony, with Mid-Coast Veterans Alliance as participants, included four students from nearby Olga Reed Elementary and Orcutt Academy Charter schools reading winning speeches on the reason for the holiday.

“If you don’t have the chance to be around the kids in our schools I want to assure you, the kids most certainly get the meaning of Memorial Day,” said Joe Dana, principal of the schools and organizer of the ceremony.

Approximately 75 people attended the ceremony which marked its second year and included members of the Mid-Coast Veterans Alliance performing a ceremony with a narrator sharing about the meaning of each fold of the flag.

Elsewhere in North County on Monday, Memorial Day ceremonies were also held at cemeteries in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe, and in Solvang Park.

Los Alamos students at the two-school campus competed in a writing contest in conjunction with the ceremony with the theme of “Memorial Day — Not Just Another Day Off.”

Kayla Amadallah, an eighth-grader at Orcutt Academy, noted that true meaning of the holiday seems to be lost on many Americans who often confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day or Armed Forces Day.

She asked what went through people’s minds when they thinking of Memorial Day — the unofficial start of summer, a three-day weekend or a barbecue?

“Or did you think of a mother running a finger over her son’s name on the Vietnam Wall, or possibly the brave Marines raising a flag on top of a mountain on Iwo Jima?” Kayla asked. “Or did you simply think of the all of the sacrifices that have made by brave men and women that allow us to enjoy the freedoms and liberties we enjoy today?”

Americans have an obligation to remember those who paid the ultimate price, she added.

“We need to ensure that this day is given the respect it so rightfully deserves,” she said. “Show your respect to the men and woman who fought to their last dying breath for a cause greater than their own by giving all that they had, all that they were and all they were ever going to be in exchange for our freedom.”

The other two finalists, Olga Reed first-grader Adrian Teran and Lauren Picek, a sixth-grader at Orcutt Academy, also read their speeches before the overall winner, Olga Reed eighth-grader Aubrey Luis, shared hers.

Sitting at her desk dreaming of the upcoming three-day weekend, Aubrey recalled catching a glimpse of the American flag.

“It is a symbol of pride and freedom, but it also a symbol of ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “Another way to recognize this symbolic reminder known as our American flag is by celebrating a day called Memorial Day.

“To us it another day off of school, but it is so much more than that,” she added. “It is a day of remembrance to honor the men and women who have died fighting for their friends, family, and their country.”

She told the story of friends serving together in Afghanistan, where a terrorist killed all but one, making Memorial Day personal for their families.

“It has made them see Memorial Day as we all should. We should see it as a day to remember the ultimate sacrifice soldiers make the minute they put on that uniform.” Aubrey said. “Those brave men who have lost their lives like so many other soldiers once sat in desks much like ours dreaming of that three-day weekend in May.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.