Los Alamos to Mark 68th Annual Old Days This Weekend

The small community of Los Alamos will celebrate Old Days this weekend with the theme of “Bountiful Harvest.”

The Old West-style community will mark its 68th annual celebration of its heritage with a car show, parade, arts and craft booths, entertainment and a Civil War re-encampment.

The Peddlers Mart and food booths will be set up on Bell Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Also Saturday will be an an All-American Classic Car Show on Bell Street. Entry forms are available by clicking here.

A traditional part of the event, a Civil War encampment, will feature the “California Hundred,” Company A, 2nd Massachusetts Volunteer Cavalry re-enactors who will be in the garden of the 1880 Union Hotel, 362 Bell St.

Sunday’s “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” starts at 11 a..m. on Bell Street (Highway 135) at Augusta Street and continues west before ending at St. Joseph Street.

Riding in a place of honor is Grand Marshal Carl C. Abeloe, whose father, Carl A. Abeloe, was 1979 grand marshal — the first time two generations, father and son — have been honored, organizers said.

The Abeloe family has lived in the Los Alamos Valley since the early 1900s, and been involved in dry-farming and ranching.

He attended the first Old Days in 1948.

He and his wife, Charlene, attended Los Alamos Elementary School and graduated from Santa Maria High School. They were married at the little Presbyterian Church in 1958, and held the reception at The Men’s Club.

Los Alamos Old Days is sponsored by the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club — a nonprofit group of men, women and families — dedicated to preserving the town’s unique character and hospitality. The club also provides scholarships and funding to local students and organizations, as well as offering its facility at 429 Leslie St. for rent for private events.

Additional support for Los Alamos Old Days is being provided by Visit Santa Ynez Valley.

