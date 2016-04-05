Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club to Hold Asado Dinner Feast, Dance Party

From 6-11 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2016, the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club will host ​an Asado Dinner Feast — featuring a local whole-roast pig and a milk-fed leg of beef with all the fixings — prepared by visiting Canadian Chef Mike Batke and Plenty on Bell’s Chef Jesper Johansen. Following the feast will be a dance party featuring The Soul Cats, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.

All proceeds will benefit the LAVMC building fund for repairs and upgrades. A full cash bar will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Tickets for the 21-and-up dinner feast and dance party cost $35. To attend the dance party only (beginning at 7 p.m.), the cost is $15.

Tickets are available in advance by calling 805.344.3500, emailing [email protected] or purchasing at the door. Advance purchase recommended.

Founded in 1946, the LAVMC is a philanthropic 501(c)(3) nonprofit group of men, women and families dedicated to providing scholarships and funding to local students and support for Los Alamos youth and families.

The spacious clubhouse, located at 420 Leslie Street, is available for rent for private events.

The Club is supported by tax-deductible donations from individuals, families, businesses and sponsors events including Los Alamos Old Days Celebration on the last weekend of September as well as hosting fundraisers throughout the year.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club.