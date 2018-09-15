Los Alamos Valley Old Days A Time to Remember

The 72nd annual Los Alamos Valley Old Days Celebration is Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 30, with events for all ages in this historic, western-style town. This year’s theme is A Time to Remember.

Admission is free for locals and visitors who gather annually to honor, preserve and celebrate the town’s authentic heritage.

Highlighting the Old Days celebration will be Sunday morning’s Greatest Little Small Town Parade headed led the 2018 grand marshal Mary Cesco, who is 106 years old.

Other highlights include Friday evening’s Chili Cook-off Dinner and Silent Auction; two-day Peddlers’ Mart & Artisan Faire; Saturday’s Car Show; Tri-Tip BBQ & Dance with Tex Pistols Saturday night.

Los Alamos Valley Old Days is sponsored by the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club (LAVMC), a philanthropic 501(C)3 not-for-profit group of men, women and families dedicated to preserving the town’s Western character and hospitality.

LAVMC gives scholarships and funding to local students and organizations; it also offers its facilities to rent for events. LAVMC is supported by tax-deductible donations. Sponsorship support for 2018 Old Days is provided by Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.



Followong is the 2018 Los Alamos Valley Old Days Celebration event schedule:



Friday, 6-9 p.m. — Chili Cook-Off Dinner & Silent Auction at Men’s Club, 429 Leslie St. Features chili made by area restaurants and LAVMC members. Full service cash-only bar available. Tickets $12 at the door. Proceeds benefit local youth and families.



Saturday, 7-11 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at Men’s Club. $10 adults, $6 children under age 12; sponsored by and benefiting Los Alamos Valley Grange, which supports youth in agriculture and ranching.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Old Days Car Show A Time to Remember featuring vintage, imports, rods, customs, race cars and motorcycles along Bell Street (Hwy. 135) in downtown. Information and entry forms at www.facebook.com/LosAlamosValleyMensClub/ or contact Sheila Glaser at [email protected]

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peddlers Mart, Artisan Faire & Food Booths featuring arts and crafts, collectibles and more along Bell Street. Information and applications, email Sheila Glaser at [email protected]

7 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Tri-Tip BBQ Dinner & Dance with Tex Pistols featuring live country-western music at Men’s Club. Dinner served 7-9 p.m.; dance is 8:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Tickets at door are Combo Tri-Tip Dinner & Dance for $20 per person and dance only at $10 per person (21 years and older). Full service cash-only bar available.

Sunday

9-10:30 a.m.

Los Alamos Valley Old Days Stampede 5K Run/Walk. Meet in Ferrini Park. Awards in five divisions (male and female ages 10 and under, 11-19, 20-39, 40-59 and 60-plus). Fee, $25 per runner. Proceeds benefit Cal Swoosh Basketball, a nonprofit providing opportunities for youth athletes. For more, email [email protected]

9-5 p.m.

Peddlers Mart, Artisan Faire and food booths along Bell Street.

9:30–10:15 a.m.

Non–denominational worship service in Ferrini Park, led by Rev. Warren Einolander from Cottonwood Community Fellowship, Los Alamos. All ages welcome.

11 a.m.–12:15 p.m. — Greatest Little Small Town Parade starts at Bell and Augusta streets and heads west down Bell Street, ending at St. Joseph Street; features some 50 entries of equestrians, bands, floats, and community groups.

Parade announcer is Los Alamos resident Laura Kath of Mariah Marketing.

Free to participate; apply at https://www.facebook.com/LosAlamosValleyMensClub/ by Sept. 17 or contact Mary Anne Christensen, [email protected] or 805-344-4064.

12:15 -2:30 p.m.

Tri-Tip Beef BBQ at the Men’s Club includes grilled beef, beans, bread and fresh salsa. Adults $12, seniors age 55-plus and kids under age 10, $8. Full service cash-only bar available.

3 p.m.

Chicken Poop Bingo Finale at Ferrini Park. Find out where three chickens will do their “do” for the first, second and third times on a 4-by-8-foot area and win cash prizes. Only 512 tickets available for $5 each (advance purchase recommended). For iInformation, contact Sheryl Woods, 805-588-7421 or [email protected]



5 p.m.

Celebration concludes.

— Laura Kath for Los Alamos Valley Old Days.