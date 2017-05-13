‘Los Albañiles’ (The Bricklayers) to Screen at Granada

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement will present the classic Mexican film and next installment of the Cine en Domingo Film Series, Los Albañiles (The Bricklayers), at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at The Granada Theatre.

Part of an ongoing initiative to highlight classic and contemporary Spanish language films, the Cine en Domingo Film Series aims to engage the Latino community and beyond with this compelling genre of films that inspire the hearts and of all audiences.

Based on the novel by Vicente Lenero, Los Albañiles shows the classical lifestyle of the Mexican construction workers in the middle 1970s.

The story begins as police investigate the murder of a night-watch worker, played by Ignacio Lopez Tarzo. The investigation expands to the corruption, robberies, acts of infidelity, envy and the poor treatment that these workers receive from their bosses.

The movie appropriately portrays the real situation these bricklayers encountered during this time.

In addition to viewing the film, audience members can listen to a dialogue between Assemblymember Monique Limón and local media personality Andy Valdez prior to the screening. The film will screen in Spanish with no English subtitles.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20, and are available at the Granada Box Office at 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.



