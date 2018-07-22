Sunday, July 22 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Business

Popular Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant Just About Ready to Serve Santa Ynez Valley

Opening in August, new Solvang restaurant to be Arroyo family’s fourth family-friendly location in Santa Barbara County

Los Arroyos Click to view larger
The newest Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant is about to open at The Merkantile shopping center at 1992 Old Mission Drive in Solvang. (Maria Arroyo photo)
By Raiza Giorgi, Santa Ynez Valley Star | July 22, 2018 | 6:20 p.m.

Maria Arroyo had been coming to the Santa Ynez Valley for several years for getaways and wine tastings, and she loved the atmosphere so much that she moved to Los Olivos two years ago.

“I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and our family history goes back generations, but I wanted a fresh start,” she said.

Arroyo, who started the popular Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurants on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast with her former husband, Tony Arroyo, decided that the valley needed a location as well.

Los Arroyos’ newest store, at 1992 Old Mission Drive in Solvang, is scheduled to open in early August. The restaurant is in The Merkantile shopping center at Highway 246/Old Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road.

“I called Tony up and suggested we start a Solvang location, and now here we are about to open up,” said Arroyo, who co-owns the Solvang restaurant with him.

It has taken about a year of planning to get this far, and the Thomas Fire and Montecito flash flooding and debris flows pushed their opening date from the spring.

“Thinking of coming this far in our restaurant and partnership is amazing,” Arroyo said. “We had very different upbringings as I was the typical Santa Barbara girl, going to private schools, horse riding lessons, played volleyball, and Tony came here from Mexico sleeping on his cousin’s couch at 13 and working in restaurants to earn money.”

Tony worked at Moby Dick on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara, working his way up to manager, and then worked at Carlito’s Café y Cantina, where he met Maria.

“We ended up falling in love and it was amazing,” she said. “We were a great team and eventually decided that we wanted to open our own restaurant. We loved our Carlito’s family, but wanted to strike out on our own.”

In a 600-square-foot space, the two started the restaurant in 1999 at 14 W. Figueroa St. in downtown Santa Barbara and ran the business themselves with just a few employees, some of whom are still with them today, until demand required hiring more staff and leasing more space.

From that first location, Los Arroyos has since opened restaurants at 5764 Calle Real in Goleta, 1280 Coast Village Road in Montecito and in Camarillo, at The Promenade at Camarillo Premium Outlets, 630 E. Ventura Blvd.

“Doing this while starting our family was a lot of stress, and while we were great business partners we decided that our relationship should stay as such and parted ways as friends,” Arroyo said.

Both are thrilled that their son, Diego, now 15, has shown an interest in the restaurant business and hope he will someday take over the operations.

“Diego is amazing and loves learning about his heritage and the recipes,” his mom said. “He really takes after his father with his work ethic and attention.”

Arroyo added that the feel of the restaurant will be just like their others, very family friendly and keeping in line with using fresh ingredients that are locally sourced as possible.

“We are really thrilled to partner with local producers, from farmers to wine makers, and the valley has some of the best,” Arroyo said.

Click here for more information about the opening of Los Arroyos in Solvang. Connect with Los Arroyos Solvang on Facebook, and follow Los Arroyos on Instagram: @losarroyossolvang.

— Raiza Giorgi is publisher and editor of the Santa Ynez Valley Star. Contact her at [email protected]. This story is republished with permission.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 