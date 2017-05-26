Los Arroyos Restaurant Latest Victim of Commercial Burglary Spree

Thieves make off with safe; Sprint store and at least 5 other Santa Barbara area businesses also hit by break-ins

Los Arroyos Restaurant on Coast Village Road is the latest victim of a commercial burglary spree in Santa Barbara.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. Friday to the restaurant, where thieves had smashed the glass front door, said Sgt. Joshua Morton of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

"Once inside, the suspects located the restaurant’s safe, pried it loose from its mounting points, and carried out the same point of entry," Morton told Noozhawk.

The burglars escaped with an estimated $6,000 in cash, Morton said, adding that damage to the door and replacing the safe could cost another $2,000.

The Los Arroyos burglary occurred just a few hours after a similar break-in at the Sprint store on the 1000 block of State Street downtown.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday after several witnesses reported a burglary in process at the store, Morton said.

"The witnesses were walking on State Street when they heard an audible alarm sounding from the business," Morton said. "Upon reaching the front of the business, they observed glass on the ground and the front door broken out. To their surprise, a male subject was still inside the store placing items into a bag."

The burglar was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a mask.

Scroll down to see video of the break-in.

"When the suspect inside realized there were witnesses outside watching him, he quickly exited the business and ran southbound on State Street," Morton said.

Video images collected from within the store show the suspect used some type of slingshot to break out the glass, then make entry into the store, Morton said. Once inside, the suspect proceeded to cut the security cables on several of the display phones and other related merchandise and place them into a bag.

Losses were estimated at $7,500.

The suspect was described as possibly a white or light-skinned Hispanic male wearing a black hat, blue Nike shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and black and gray gloves.

The Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. If anyone has any information regarding the crime or the suspect’s identity, they are asked to contact Sgt. John Ingram at 805.897.2330.

At least five others businesses — including Harry’s Plaza Cafe and Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro in Loreto Plaza and Blenders in the Grass on the Mesa — have had similar break-ins in the last week, Morton said.

There also have been break-ins reported in Carpinteria and at other Coast Village Road businesses earlier in the month.

“We don’t know if they are related,” Morton said of the most recent cases.

In some of the break-ins, alarms were triggered, but the thieves had fled by the time officers arrived.

Some of the locations had surveillance video, which was being reviewed by detectives, Morton said.

Video of Sprint Store Break-in from Noozhawk on Vimeo.