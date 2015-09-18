Los Berros School Locked Down During Sheriff’s Search For Suspect Nearby in Lompoc Valley

A Lompoc Valley school was locked down Friday morning while Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies search for a criminal suspect, Lompoc Unified School District officials said.
Los Berros Elementary School in the Mission Hills community was been placed on lockdown while the sheriff's deputies pursued a suspect.
The lockdown was lifted at 11 a.m. and normal classroom activities resumed, district officials added.
Residents also reported a helicopter circling overhead in the area Friday morning.
