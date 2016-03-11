Los Flores Ranch Park Springs Into Spring/Summer Hours of Operation

With the return of daylight saving time, Los Flores Ranch Park will begin its spring/summer schedule of operation. Beginning Sunday, March 13, park hours will be Thursday through Sunday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. with the last entry at 6 p.m.

Los Flores Ranch Park offers recreational open space for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

In addition, free outdoor programs are offered such as guided nature walks the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., Outside in Nature Play Days the third Saturday of every month (March through November) from 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. and many more free outdoor programs.

Los Flores Ranch Park is located at 6271 Dominion Road. The park is a 1,774-acre open space comprising rolling hills and miles of trails.

To view a map of the park, visit the city website.

For recorded park information, call 805.925.0951 x985. Updates on outdoor programs are also available on the Los Flores Ranch Park Facebook page.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.