Los Flores Ranch Park’s Outside in Nature Play Day to Feature Hiking and Recyclable Crafts

Outdoors

Bring the family to Los Flores Ranch Park (6245 Dominion Road) Saturday, Oct. 17 for a free "Outside in Nature Play Day."

Enjoy a family-friendly hike that includes tracking and native plant identification, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center and concluding with a fun recycling project at 10:00 a.m. under the shaded picnic area.

Learn how to create a variety of items including plant terrariums, nature animals and much more using recycled materials.

Outside in Nature Play Day is a free monthly event at Los Flores Ranch Park held on the third Saturday of the month from March to November.

Each month features a different outdoor educational program that provides a fun and interactive experience.



Free round-trip transportation is available to Los Flores Ranch Park from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center (600 S. McClelland Street).

Please call 805.925.0951 x260 to make a shuttle reservation or to receive more information. For those who prefer to drive, click here for directions.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.