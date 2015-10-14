Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:16 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Los Flores Ranch Park’s Outside in Nature Play Day to Feature Hiking and Recyclable Crafts

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | October 14, 2015 | 10:01 a.m.

Bring the family to Los Flores Ranch Park (6245 Dominion Road) Saturday, Oct. 17 for a free "Outside in Nature Play Day."

Enjoy a family-friendly hike that includes tracking and native plant identification, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center and concluding with a fun recycling project at 10:00 a.m. under the shaded picnic area.

Learn how to create a variety of items including plant terrariums, nature animals and much more using recycled materials.

Outside in Nature Play Day is a free monthly event at Los Flores Ranch Park held on the third Saturday of the month from March to November.

Each month features a different outdoor educational program that provides a fun and interactive experience. 
 
Free round-trip transportation is available to Los Flores Ranch Park from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center (600 S. McClelland Street).

Please call 805.925.0951 x260 to make a shuttle reservation or to receive more information. For those who prefer to drive, click here for directions.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
