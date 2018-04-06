Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 63º

 
 
 
 

Grammy-Winning Band Los Lobos Set to Play Santa Barbara County Fair

By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | March 17, 2015 | 8:44 a.m.

Los Lobos
Los Lobos will perform Tex-Mex, R&B and country at the Santa Barbara County Fair on July 17.

A band who found success by combining their Mexican folk roots with powerhouse rock stylings, the three-time Grammy Award-winning band Los Lobos will bring their unique brand of Tex-Mex, R&B and country to the Santa Barbara County Fair on Friday, July 17.

Known for its electric and unpredictable live shows, the band got its start in an East L.A. garage in 1973 playing Mexican folk music before returning to rock by incorporating drum and electric bass into their sound. They’ve been going strong ever since, producing smash hits like “How Will the Wolf Survive” and performing music that also incorporates blues, folk, traditional Spanish and Mexican music for audiences all over the world.

“Los Lobos is a wildly energetic and entertaining band, with a sound influenced by a number of musical genres. We can’t wait until they hit the stage this summer,” said Richard Persons, CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The band’s latest effort, Disconnected in New York City, is a dynamic live album that not only marks the band’s 40th anniversary but celebrates some of its most beloved songs. It features fresh interpretations of songs from throughout the band’s recording career, including their first-ever live recording of the worldwide smash “La Bamba.” It also includes songs like the bouncy zydeco rocker “Gotta Let You Know” and the bluesy rock ballad “Tin Can Trust.”

The album contains songs that are longtime staples of Los Lobos’ tours mixed with lesser known gems. It features the jazzy rock stylings of songs like “Oh Yeah” and the spirited but traditional flavored “Chuco’s Cumbia and the spiritual “Tears of God.”

Rolling Stone said of Los Lobos when they reached their last big anniversary, “This is what happens when five guys create a magical sound, then stick together for 30 years to see how far it can take them.”

That sounds just keeps moving them forward, and this year they are bringing it to the Santa Barbara County Fair. Come out and see what has made Los Lobos a worldwide phenomenon.

The Santa Barbara County Fair takes place July 15-19. For additional information, click here or like us on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 
