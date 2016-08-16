Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:56 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Los Olivos Cafe Announces Jay Johnson Exhibit ‘Life and Its Many Moods’

“Backyard Splendor,” 16’x20’, oil. Click to view larger
“Backyard Splendor,” 16’x20’, oil. (Jay Johnson)
By Rebecca Gomez for the Santa Ynez Valley Art Association | August 16, 2016 | 11:15 a.m.

A new show of paintings by plein aire artist Jay Johnson is on view at the Los Olivos Cafe from Sept. 1 through Nov. 3. This exhibit of engaging work is well-described by the artist:  

“My painting style reflects calm settings through the use of fresh, vibrant color. Subtle tonal changes and the play of light and shadow accentuate dimensions and add a sense of fascination to bring the viewer into the picture. Compositions are exciting and powerful, while the illusion of detail creates images that are universally appealing. My paintings are fresh and vivid, depicting life and its many moods in emotionally uplifting views.”

Now a full-time fine artist, Johnson also has an artistic background working in the film industry, which encouraged him to develop his interest in drawing and painting, which he has had since he was a small child.

Johnson is an active member of several area art organizations and has shown in  many galleries. His work is included in private collections across the country.

This exhibit is one of a continuing series of shows made possible by the commitment of the Los Olivos Cafe to showcase local art and artists.

The Santa Ynez Valley Art Association (formerly the Artists Guild SYV), a nonprofit arts organization with over thirty years of history in the area, coordinates and manages the “art without borders” installation in cooperation with the cafe.

A portion of art sales benefits the organization to keep art alive and accessible in the Santa Ynez Valley. 

Rebecca Gomez represents the Santa Ynez Valley Art Association.

 
