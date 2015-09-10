Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:54 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Los Olivos Church to Welcome Pianist Robert Cassidy for Arts Outreach

By Laura Kath for St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church | September 10, 2015 | 9:22 a.m.

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a very special benefit concert featuring pianist Robert Cassidy for arts outreach Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at 7 p.m. at the church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.

Tickets are $25 for general admission or $10 for student admission and can be purchased now by visiting at the arts outreach office, 2353 Hollister Street, Suite A in Los Olivos, by calling 805.688.9533, or going online at www.artsoutreach.com.

Tickets may be available at the door, but the concert is expected to sell-out, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets well in advance.  

Doors at St. Mark’s will open at 6:30 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission. 

After the concert, there will be a reception to meet Dr. Cassidy, enjoy conversation, refreshments and a beautiful evening in Los Olivos. 

Music critic Josef Woodward calls St. Mark’s Church “a fine place to hear serious music.”
 
The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector remarked, “We are so pleased to welcome back Dr. Cassidy, who performed here as part of our Schoolhouse Music Series in February. Arts Outreach is a critical organization in our Santa Ynez Valley cultural life.  This concert is a non-religious, non-sectarian event that allows us to come together as a whole community to receive the enrichment of beautiful music that is essential to being human.”

An extremely active and highly sought‐after teacher and chamber music coach, Dr. Cassidy is in demand for master classes, workshops and lectures, private teaching and adjudication.

Joining the faculty of Cleveland State University in 2008, he held the position of lecturer of applied piano and coordinator of chamber music, where he maintained a studio of undergraduate and graduate private students and taught collaborative piano and accompanying from 2011 to 2014.

Currently, Cassidy maintains a teaching studio at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing​ St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 