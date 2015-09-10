Los Olivos Church to Welcome Pianist Robert Cassidy for Arts Outreach

Advice

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church invites the public to attend a very special benefit concert featuring pianist Robert Cassidy for arts outreach Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, at 7 p.m. at the church located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.

Tickets are $25 for general admission or $10 for student admission and can be purchased now by visiting at the arts outreach office, 2353 Hollister Street, Suite A in Los Olivos, by calling 805.688.9533, or going online at www.artsoutreach.com.

Tickets may be available at the door, but the concert is expected to sell-out, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets well in advance.

Doors at St. Mark’s will open at 6:30 p.m. for first-come, first-seated admission.

After the concert, there will be a reception to meet Dr. Cassidy, enjoy conversation, refreshments and a beautiful evening in Los Olivos.

Music critic Josef Woodward calls St. Mark’s Church “a fine place to hear serious music.”



The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector remarked, “We are so pleased to welcome back Dr. Cassidy, who performed here as part of our Schoolhouse Music Series in February. Arts Outreach is a critical organization in our Santa Ynez Valley cultural life. This concert is a non-religious, non-sectarian event that allows us to come together as a whole community to receive the enrichment of beautiful music that is essential to being human.”

An extremely active and highly sought‐after teacher and chamber music coach, Dr. Cassidy is in demand for master classes, workshops and lectures, private teaching and adjudication.

Joining the faculty of Cleveland State University in 2008, he held the position of lecturer of applied piano and coordinator of chamber music, where he maintained a studio of undergraduate and graduate private students and taught collaborative piano and accompanying from 2011 to 2014.

Currently, Cassidy maintains a teaching studio at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, California.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing​ St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.