Los Olivos Elementary Named One of Nation’s Best Schools

U.S. Secretary of Education, John B. King, Jr., has announced that Los Olivos Elementary School has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. Los Olivos Elementary School is one among 279 public and 50 private schools receiving this honor.
Schools are nominated for the award by the state department of education, and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices.
Schools may apply for status as Exemplary High Performing — among the top schools in a state — or Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing — schools making the fastest progress in the their state in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Superintendent/Principal Bridget Baublits and second-grade classroom teacher Carrie Grupp will represent Los Olivos Elementary at a two-day awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., to celebrate their hard-won achievements.
For more information about Los Olivos Elementary School, contact the school office at 688-4025. For more information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, visit http://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/.
— Bridget Baublits for Los Olivos School.