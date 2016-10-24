Los Olivos Elementary Named One of Nation’s Best Schools

Schools may apply for status as Exemplary High Performing — among the top schools in a state — or Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing — schools making the fastest progress in the their state in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Superintendent/Principal Bridget Baublits and second-grade classroom teacher Carrie Grupp will represent Los Olivos Elementary at a two-day awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., to celebrate their hard-won achievements. For more information about Los Olivos Elementary School, contact the school office at 688-4025. For more information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, visit http://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/ .

Schools are nominated for the award by the state department of education, and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices.

U.S. Secretary of Education, John B. King, Jr., has announced that Los Olivos Elementary School has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. Los Olivos Elementary School is one among 279 public and 50 private schools receiving this honor.

