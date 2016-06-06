Los Olivos Farm-to-table Dinner to Benefit Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community

Dining

Sam and Shawnda Marmostein, owners of Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, will host the annual farm-to-table event “In the Vineyard & On the Farm” set between vines and fields at their family property Aug. 6, 2016.

The couple will share wine from their second business, Bernat Winery, and farm produce during an evening of delicious local cuisine and great company, where guests can dine with winemakers, chefs and farmers in one exquisite evening.

This annual event sells out every year, and is a beloved must-experience tradition.

The afternoon begins with passed hors d’oeuvres on the lawn in front of the Bernat vines that grew the grapes from which the wines of the evening were created.

Guests who want to explore the organic vineyard and farm will be invited on a tour to learn more about where their wine and meal began.

While the tours are taking place and guests are getting to know each other, Chef Chris Joslyn of the Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, will be preparing a three-course dinner created from freshly picked Café Farm produce and a main course featuring meat sourced from a local ranch.

Guests will gather together on each side of a long farm table beautifully adorned with fresh flowers to enjoy their repast as the last of the summer’s afternoon eases into the evening.

From the friendly open greeting upon arrival, through the intimate conversations discussing the care and nurturing behind the vineyard and farm, to the delicious heart-and-soul menu designed by classically trained Chef Joslyn, “In the Vineyard & On the Farm” celebrates the best of the small town lifestyle of Los Olivos.

Tickets for “In the Vineyard & On The Farm” are now available online at www.LosOlivosCafe.com for $125 per person (including tax and gratuity). Tickets are limited, so don’t delay.

This public event is a benefit for the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

For more information, contact Shawnda Marmorstein at [email protected].

— Holly Cline is a publicist representing Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café.